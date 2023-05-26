As the school year ends, a handful of high school students are preparing for journeys of thousands of miles — they will be returning to their homelands.
These students include the seven exchange students hosted by East Noble AFS, affiliated with Greater Indiana AFS.
“It’s always exciting to see new families host. I enjoy watching the progression from stranger to friend to family,” said Nicole Scott, team chair of Greater Indiana AFS.
The Scott family first hosted in 2017 and they say it changed their lives forever. Alberto from Bergamo, Italy, still contributes to his U.S. high school every year by making a presentation to his former high school physics class.
“Alberto was a gift to our family, school and community. I never thought bringing an exchange student into our life would create such a beautiful ripple of curiosity in so many places.
“Everyone’s experience is unique, but the common thread is we become committed to the AFS Indiana family and intercultural exchange.”
East Noble High School is a long-time supporter of international exchange. The five AFS students welcomed by East Noble for the 2022-23 school year are Federico of Paraguay (hosted by the Eric and Jen Blackman family), Yui of Japan (hosted by the Ron and Brenda Dickinson family), Lina of Germany (hosted by the Michael and Jennifer Fleck family), Amelie of Germany and Rumeysa of Turkey, who was sponsored by the U.S. State Department through the YES program (both hosted by the Luke and Angie Miller family).
For the first time, Oak Farm Montessori High School of rural Avilla hosted an AFS student, Antonia of Chile (hosted by the Dr. Kevin and Nicole Lowe family); and Homestead High School of Fort Wayne welcomed Marika of Germany (hosted by the Jake and Cassie Morris family).
“We wanted to host a student because it’s important to us to learn more of other cultures and create a welcoming environment for students while they are here!” said Cassie Morris. “This is such an amazing opportunity to impact the life of a student! Getting the chance to sit and really learn about and understand each other was wonderful. Listening to my kids try out their new German words was fun too!”
Each of the seven families was hosting with East Noble AFS for the first time.
“Our experience hosting an AFS student has hands down been one of the best decisions our family has ever made,” Nicole Lowe said. “Our family loves to travel, and we wanted to share the American culture with another individual. Since my experience with foreign exchange students in high school, I have always wanted to host a student. Our daughter was begging to have a ‘sister,’ and the opportunity to host the first Oak Farm Montessori High School foreign exchange student kind of fell in our lap. We love Antonia as part of our very own family, and are elated that she is choosing to return to Oak Farm next spring for her final semester of high school and looking at universities in Indiana to continue her studies! She will forever be part of our family!”
Jennifer Blackman said they decided to host an exchange student because Macy had made friends with exchange students during her freshman and sophomore years.
“I have enjoyed listening to Macy, Erin and Federico laughing and sharing about their days,” Jennifer Blackman said.
“One thing I’ve learned is that boys eat a lot!” she added. Federico has breakfast at home, lunch at school, a second lunch after school and a cup of coffee. And supper, dessert, and a snack before bed!
Angie and Luke Miller, host parents of Amelie and Rumeysa, moved to Kendallville last year. They had previously been involved with AFS, and immediately became involved.
Angie has agreed to step up to the cluster coordinator role during the coming school year.
For information about hosting or studying with an AFS, AFS YES or AFS FLEX program for all or part of a school year visit afsusa.org, yesprograms.org, discoverflex.org or contact a registered AFS volunteer such as Nicole Scott (317-508-1893), Grace Housholder, Angie Miller, Debra Hockley, Alisa Bloom, Aaron Edwards, Monica Corbin or Julia Nixon.
“We decided to host an exchange student for the equine companionship for Hope,” said Jennifer Fleck. “We started looking at another agency that specifically caters to equestrians.” But through AFS they found a student who shares their love of horses.
“It has been a neat experience that I would recommend others try,” Jennifer Fleck said. “Lina has a sweet personality and has been fun to get to know. AFS was a very kind, helpful and accommodating agency ... We would definitely always recommend AFS as the student exchange student to work with.”
