My father was absolutely perfect during the earliest part of his life.
I know because last weekend I came across a black, leather-bound journal with 1930 embossed in gold on the cover. It has my grandmother’s memories of Dad’s infancy and first several years.
The journal (sponsored by a South Bend insurance company that promised “good faith and sound security”) had one page for each day of 1930, beginning on Jan. 1, 1930. On the first page the headline is: WEDNESDAY, January 1 — 1st Day — 364 Days to Come.
But Gaga (as we called Dad’s mother, Jane Witwer) didn’t pay attention to the dates printed at the top of each page. The last day she has filled in is headlined THURSDAY, July 31 — 212th Day — 153 Days to Come. But she was no longer writing about 1930 ... Dad was several years older.
On the Jan. 1, 1930 page, Gaga begins: “Jan. 23 — Corky (their nickname for him) is nearly four months old now. He sleeps very nearly all day long except in the afternoon he awakens about 4. Everyone calls him the best baby they ever saw, and I guess he is because he never cries. I don’t know what it means to hear him cry ...
“He tries to hold his bottle and his little hands have learned to put it in his mouth and take it out, though he can’t hold it alone yet. But he loves to tease me and sucks his fingers and when I take his hand from his mouth he laughs out loud he is so pleased. He laughs always when he is awake and isn’t scared of people but of course he saves his sweetest smiles for me when we are alone ... He is a darling doll ... His eyes are so understanding and appealing ...
(About a month later) “He is so wide-awake and bright and happy all the time. He never cries ... His grandpa held him this morning while we ate our breakfast and Corky was so entertaining we could scarcely eat ...
(About a month later) “He is the dearest baby I have ever seen and it isn’t because he is mine, either. Mohler (Dad’s father) thinks so, too.”
There are lots of details about what he was eating, how much he weighed, when he started to roll over, sit up, etc.
This is what Gaga wrote about his 6-month-old birthday. “Dr. Miller came and thought him a wonderful baby, beautiful and so healthy and sturdy ... but most important is his new tooth. It came while Mama and Papa were here ... No fever, pain or trouble. He has been so happy and good ... Mohler and I raced to the phone to tell his Grandma and Grandpa W. and they came right over. Such a precious baby we have. I often wonder how I got one so sweet and good ...”
It goes on through the months about how wonderful Dad was, but in the next two to three years he was a little less than perfect and that meant Gaga included in the journal what I would call “funny kid” stories ... I will save those for another column.
Meanwhile, I marvel at how my Dad could have been such a perfect baby. Maybe it was because Gaga had help at home,and she could devote lots of time to him ... and he had four adoring grandparents relatively nearby.
About halfway through the journal I found a spot where Mohler sneaked in a comment. In his distinctive handwriting are the words, “I love you both.”
+++
Here is a story from a South Bend newspaper clipping that we found with the “1930 Journal” and Dad’s baby photo album. It is about Violette, the older sister of Mohler, and Mohler’s only sibling. She died tragically in a fall when she was a young adult, so I never got to meet her. (It’s confusing because in our family, the names Violette, George, Grace, Jane, Sally and Dorothy have been used numerous times.)
Just Taking a Stroll
Little Violette Witwer, the three-year-old child of Mr. and Mrs. George M. Witwer, strayed away from home on South Michigan street yesterday morning, causing her parents much anxiety. She was found on Michigan street, nearly a mile from her home, and apparently unconscious of having done anything strange. On being questioned, she gave her name and number of the house, and said she was “just taking a morning walk.” While George is naturally concerned for her safety, he is nevertheless proud of her ability to take care of herself.
+++
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this week's column.
