Wednesday, June 21, I had my six-month check-up with my family physician. The result of the visit was two referrals. One was for a podiatrist to look at a problem I was having with my left foot. The other referral was for a rheumatologist to go over the results of some tests which indicated that I might have rheumatoid arthritis.
The podiatrist suggested that I have surgery to take care of my foot problem. Following the 30-minute procedure, for about six weeks I would only be able to walk 10 minutes every hour. She scheduled me to have an MRI on my foot. Also, I would need to get the permission of the cardiologist to have the surgery. When I went to see him, he scheduled me to have an echo cardiogram and a lexiscan sestamibi. In addition, he indicated that he would be changing my medication and there was the possibility that I might need to have my heart shocked back into regularity.
My visit to the rheumatologist confirmed that I do have rheumatoid arthritis. He put me on a medication which has possible serious side effects. Therefore, I need to have periodic blood tests to make sure there are not complications. He gave me a second medication to counteract some of the issues with the first. This is the second medication I am taking to counteract another medication. When I had the prescription filled, the pharmacist came out to make sure I understood the side-effects of the medication and that I would be having regular blood tests. My next visit to the pharmacy I was given a sheet that lists some serious possible side effects of one of the medicines I was receiving. When I asked my rheumatologist about it, he had concern about the medicine’s effect on still another of my many prescriptions.
Recently I had my six-month cleaning at the dentist. When he examined my teeth, he discovered that one of my fillings was loose. I had suspected something was wrong and had been favoring the tooth, lest I cause a problem. An hour before my visit I had to take pills because of having two titanium hips.
I have the feeling that I am suffering from medical overload. My medical problems seem to be mounting up. And to make matters worse, they seem to be somewhat interrelated. The whole experience can be very stressful which does not help matters.
The Book of Ecclesiastes is written for the senior years of life when one’s medical condition seems to fall apart. Several times the author suggests that to cope one needs to enjoy each day that God gives us. In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says, “So do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring worries of its own. Today’s trouble is enough for today (Matthew 6:34).” Many years ago, Lynda Randle put it this way. “One day at a time, sweet Jesus, that’s all I’m asking you. Just give the strength to do every day, what I have to do. Yesterday’s gone, sweet Jesus, and tomorrow may never be mine. Lord, help me today, show me the way, one day at a time.”
Today, I finished this article, did some shopping, enjoyed Diane’s company, finished a Sudoko Super Challenger puzzle, read a little in Bejamin Franklin’s autobiography, watched people walking to the Blueberry Festival, mailed some letters, took my pills, and got a nap. It was a good day. I will sleep well tonight.
