Q. We need to do some bathroom remodeling in the near future on our 60 year-old home. The downstairs bathroom currently has a 5’ tub and shower and I was wanting to replace it with a 5’ shower. I see all the advertising these days about one day tub to shower conversions and when I do a little research, I find they are using a composite wall panel system. Are these as durable as say an acrylic or fiberglass shower unit? — Curtis in Butler
A. The advertising that you often see on TV and in the newspaper are more marketing ploys than anything. Yes, you can replace a tub with a shower wall kit with a fiberglass base in one day and this option can be fairly inexpensive but don’t be swayed with the sales tactics. These companies are in the business of closing the deal on one visit to your home; be wary of the add-ons that can make the one day turn into weeks and the fairly inexpensive turns into crazy expensive.
Depending on what your bathroom needs, if it is a 60 year-old house, probably more than just the tub should be replaced. In most cases, the whole bathroom including faucets and fixtures needs to be updated.
Today it is quite common to remove a tub and install a wall in or barrier free shower with additional controls and rain style shower heads. The options include fiberglass or acrylic wall panels with an interlocking panel system or composite wall panels that are adhered to the wall and the corners are sealed. These vary in cost depending on the manufacture and style of the unit and can be installed very quickly.
In most cases, it is a good option to replace the shower valve and upgrade any plumbing that is needed. Usually, these units have the same material pre-manufactured shower base.
If a little fancier is what you are looking for, these wall panels can come in styles that look like tile. If you are going with the real thing like tile or natural stone, more work is required along with higher costs.
