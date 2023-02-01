It’s a safe bet that no other community had a city councilman like Auburn’s Mike Walter.
Among his unique attributes, Walter held a law degree yet worked most of his life as a bagger-stocker in a grocery store.
He won seven elections to the council, serving for 27 years, possibly longer than anyone in the city’s history.
Walter lived in a modest, one-story house he inherited from his parents. He died in his home over the weekend at the age of 76, ending his confrontational career of critiquing local government.
Despite what you might read in sanitized eulogies, the truth is that Walter managed to irritate nearly every member of the power structure in Auburn by relentlessly questioning and sometimes legally challenging their actions.
Walter’s 5th District kept sending him as the lone Democratic delegate to City Hall, perhaps because they enjoyed seeing him get under the skin of representatives from more affluent regions.
Only a loss in his long-shot run for mayor in 1999 interrupted Walter’s tenure on the council — until he could return in 2003. Otherwise, he proved unbeatable at the polls, to the annoyance of the dominant Republicans.
After serving in the Peace Corps and State Department, Walter returned to his hometown in the late 1970s. He first began showing up at meetings to harangue city leaders as a private citizen. He joined the council’s ranks after winning his first election in 1991, and quickly inspired a time-limit rule for comments.
From his council seat, with a toy “watchdog” on his desk, Walter preached about a long list of issues — opposing tax breaks for industry; defending the environment; objecting to closing the city swimming pool; a lack of female police officers; regulation of utility rates; enforcement of light-pollution standards; all the way down to city offices paying for premium coffee.
Walter ran afoul of local police for his insistence on feeding the city’s stray cats, because he himself strayed onto private property to do so. A judicious prosecutor dropped the charges.
He crusaded for installing sidewalks along busy West 15th Street — a perilous route that almost cost Walter his life when a car struck him while he was bicycling home one night. He survived the impact, but lost most of one ear.
Walter traveled about the city on an old-style, single-speed bicycle, often with sacks of groceries dangling from the handlebars. He frequently pedaled past while I was working in my front yard and stopped to share his opinions about nearly everything.
I may have listened to Walter for more hours than anyone in town. He also bent my ear on the phone and at the newspaper’s front desk, while I was checking out at Kroger, and as I walked back to my office from City Hall, lobbying to influence my news reports. Yet I always gleaned something from his encyclopedic mind.
I had to admire his persistence in fighting mostly hopeless battles, despite my exasperation at his often-tactless approach. Walter couldn’t hide his contempt for people who disagreed with him, burning bridges until even his best ideas met with stony rejection.
Still, the council often would have operated in complacent, debate-free unanimity without Walter. It now will need someone new to raise questions — ideally with more diplomacy.
If city leaders wish to acknowledge the legacy of Auburn’s long-serving voice of dissent, they could fulfill his wish and make West 15th Street friendly for bikers and pedestrians. They should consider installing a plaque near the site of Walter’s near-fatal accident, naming a safer path across southwest Auburn for the neighborhood’s tireless advocate.
Dave Kurtz is the retired editor of The Star newspaper.
