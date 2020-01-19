Earlier this month, I joined a group of new friends on a medical mission trip to Honduras. It was the first time I had chosen to go on that sort of trip, in part because I thought my duty to family and friends was being fulfilled by my work at home and I did not need to look elsewhere.
Since I am no longer regularly seeing patients here at home, I agreed to try to help in a place where I do not speak the language and the culture is significantly different from that to which I have become accustomed.
This has been a learning experience for everyone involved because the people who organized it have only done eye-related missions up to now. In fact, the group is called “His Eyes.” It is led by the Colby family (Valerie is an optometrist) from the Lafayette area. They have been there full-time for the past 20 years.
Although we were on a general medical mission, not all of us were trained practitioners. Other members were willing volunteers, helping by managing the logistics of getting the patients to us and helping with the pharmacy that was set up by others in our group.
Some patients are referred onsite to our volunteer physical therapist and/or volunteer optometrist for further evaluation and treatment. Two Honduran general medical doctors and a Honduran gynecologist also traveled with us to outlying communities, seeing patients and consulting for those of us unfamiliar with how things work (or do not work) in Honduras.
Our journey began after a lot of preparatory meetings and work by the group and our leader, Dr. Heather Clark, who had spent extensive time in Honduras previously and speaks Spanish fluently.
We flew to the capital city of Honduras. After we arrived, we were told that Tegucigalpa’s airport was the second most difficult international airport to land in. Fortunately, it was our pilot’s 500th landing at that airport. But banking in, to level off at the last minute prior to landing was pretty exciting to those of us with window seats.
We were expecting a warm sunny climate during the winter (dry) season of Honduras, which is about 14 degrees of latitude north of the equator. However, nearly the entire week was characterized by cool temperatures, clouds, fog and occasional light rain.
We were picked up at the airport by the His Eyes missionaries and staff who became fast and forever friends. They loaded us, with our baggage and supplies, into large pickup trucks with benches in the back surrounded by metal cages to keep us from falling out as we traveled then and throughout the week.
In Honduras, ironically, you must wear a seat belt if you are inside a vehicle, but it is generally acceptable to ride at highway speeds on a bench in the bed of a pickup truck. Traffic signs and lane markings seemed to be (like the Pirates’ Code) more like guidelines, with motorcycles traveling between lanes frequently and horns commonly used dynamically.
At the Mission House, we ate refried beans and cheese on tostadas as the first of our delicious Honduran food experiences. But we were cautioned not to eat any of the foods sold on the street or drink tap water unless we were willing to experience the equivalent of a colonoscopy prep.
Despite this advice, several of us developed traveler’s diarrhea or “tourista” that we medically managed adequately enough to allow everyone to continue to help with all of our clinics.
After feeding us, they gave us a tour of the His Eyes compound that was surrounded by a high wall topped with electrified razor-wire. It consisted of multiple buildings, including a Mission House, a clinic building for medical and eye patients (and space and equipment for dentists if they become available), as well as a three-story cement block and corrugated steel building for their after school nutritional and educational outreach program called the Milk Project.
The mission makes use of resources and opportunities as they become available. So, the three-story building was built over six years for about $100,000 and a lot of contributions and blood, sweat and tears.
Our first day was rounded out with chicken stew and fruit, then preparation of 60 PB&J sandwiches for the next day’s lunch and evening devotions. We went to bed early that night in bunkhouse style accommodations in the Mission House where we had the luxury of 24-hour electricity, cell phone service and even access to the internet.
Over the next weeks in this column, I will have much more to say about the experience. My hope is that you will find it interesting. Please feel free to give me feedback.
