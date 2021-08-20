When Rachel was young the Cubs were having a string of successful years. Her father, the Rev. Patrick Kuhlhman, a Cubs fan, told her repeatedly, “This is the golden age.” When Rachel was about 10, the Cubs encountered a long string of defeats. Out of the blue, Rachel told her father, “The golden age is over!”
“Preschool here we come!” were the words from Emmie after taking pictures on the morning of Emmie’s first day of preschool. Her mother, Ashley Bigelow, said Emmie wants to be a scuba diver and swim with sharks when she grows up. “She asks me daily when we can go to Hawaii and look for shark teeth. She is so excited to be in school like the big girls.”
Hendrix Dunlap, 4, asked Janet about what she was working on Monday. It was her quarterly Quality report. He pointed at a table of information and asked, “What’s that?” Janet told him it was a data table (She pronounced data with a short “a” like pat.) He asked what a data table is and Janet told him, “It’s just a bunch of numbers and information organized in a table.” Hendrix asked, “What about the mama table?” — Hendrix is the son of Kristen and Keegan and the grandson of Janet Wells Stork
Last week our daughter, Liz, was driving daughter Sara, 5, to camp. Sara told Liz that she was very sleepy. “Why are you sleepy?” Liz asked. Sara said she was sleepy because the loud thunderstorm that night woke her up. “I need my ears to be relaxed or I can’t fall asleep,” she explained. — Liz of Pennsylvania
A while back, when Sara was 4, she was putting on tights. She scrunched up the first leg of the tights, wiggled her foot into the tights, extended her toes and — speaking for the toes — said, “Peek-a-boo!” as her foot pushed through the tights.
