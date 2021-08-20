When her new baby brother was on the way, Hazel, at times, was extra helpful for her parents Zach and Brianna Hayden. Brianna took this photo when Hazel, upon hearing the phone ring, heard her mother say, “ATA Excellence Martial Arts. How may I help you?” Hazel grabbed her phone and said, “I get it!” A few days later the young “customer service expert” welcomed her new baby brother, Hezekiah, meaning “God gives strength.” Hezekiah was one of the good kings of Israel in the Old Testament.