My daughter is a Carmelite nun. She entered the monastery, or Carmel, on June 17 of last year as a postulant.
A postulant is a real newbie at a monastery. This period lasts for one year. She lives in the wing of the building set aside for the newbies. She even has a different “habit” that she wears as a postulant. At the end of that year, a postulant will receive a habit like the other nuns and a new name and title.
The habit at this monastery is like the ones we used to see all the time before the reforms of the Second Vatican Council: the long brown tunic and a long veil. For the five years that she is a novice, the veil will be white. Later on, it will be black.
The most intriguing and exciting aspect of a postulant becoming a novice is when the Prioress (the head of the monastery) gives the new novice her new name “in religion.” Some of these names can be very common, like Theresa or Ann. Others, especially in the past, have been quite unusual, like Hilaria or Cunegunda. Sometimes nuns would even receive men’s names, like Sister Mary Bernard or St. Mary Anthony.
The selection of the name is left to the discretion of the Prioress. The postulant is permitted to submit suggestions to the Prioress. In our daughter’s case, the Prioress even asked us if we had any suggestions. Needless to say, we were quite surprised when she asked us for suggestions.
The naming of a novice is something that is taken quite seriously. This nun will have to live with this name for the rest of her life. Even a nun doesn’t want to get stuck with a name she hates! (Who does?)
What does this name mean? It is probably going to be the name of a saint, so how does that saint relate to the nun? Does the name even fit her? For those of us who are parents, we go through something like this when we are expecting a baby.
They also do not duplicate names within a particular monastery. For example, there is already a Sister Elizabeth Ann, so my daughter, whose given name is Elisabeth Anne, will not receive that as her name in religion.
In addition, each nun receives a title to go with her name. For example, St. Teresa of Avila’s actual name and title in religion were Sr. (later Mother) Maria Teresa (name) of Jesus (title).
In all fairness, the nuns also contribute suggestions — some of them are not really serious, like Sr. Mary Bede of the Holy Rosary (a rosary bead — ha! ha!). We made our suggestion in that vein, too: Sr. Lily of the Valley. We were told that the nuns thought that one was hilarious. We got a pair of rolled eyes from the daughter.
So why a new name? There are two main reasons.
First, nuns are those who live in an enclosed community away from the world in order to live quiet lives of prayer and work. A new name is a further separation from the outside world. It is really an extension of the purpose of taking a Confirmation name for those of us who are Catholic.
Second, there is a Scriptural precedent. In Isaiah 62:2, the prophet relates that a redeemed Israel would be marked by a new name that the Lord would give them. The name was a symbol of the new life that they would live for the Lord. It is the same for the nuns. For a novice, which means someone who is still new to the religious life, the name is highly anticipated as a sign of her new life.
Names also have particular meanings. For example, the name Jesus, or Jeshua in Hebrew, means “God saves.” This is quite appropriate, given who Christians believe Jesus to be: God the Son. Any name in the Jewish tradition that has “el” in it is related to “Elohim,” which is one of the names of God. Names like Daniel, Samuel or Elizabeth fit into this group of names. The name “Emmanuel” means “God with us.”
Needless to say, names in certain cultures are quite important.
In the northern European cultures, certain names occur frequently in clans or individual families. The names William and James occur quite frequently in my husband’s family.
In the Isaiah reference above, the name also reflects a unique relationship with God.
Our daughter received her habit and new name and title on June 13. She will now be known as Sister Anne Marie of the Hearts of Jesus and Mary. The name, title and habit fit her in every way!
This should give us pause to think what it means to call someone a name. What does it mean? What effect can it have on another person? Hopefully, we remember the Golden Rule and use kind names for others as we would like them to use kind names for us. That follows what God wants for each of us.
God bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.