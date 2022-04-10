Q. We built a hot tub into our porch more than 20 years ago. It sits about 2.5 feet above the deck, and we have railing and screening around the porch. We need to remove this, but we are not sure how to go about it. The deck material was a kind of gray planking that is made from recycled plastic. It is still in good shape. Can you suggest a good plan to remove the hot tub and build in the deck floor? — A Noble County reader
A. Hot tubs are popular for many reasons; they are therapeutic and feel good like a hot massage, but they are not easy to maintain or clean.
Yes, I have known folks that have had them for years and love them, but they generally are in a groove of a schedule of maintenance and their tubs can last for years.
First thought is to make the hot tub portable so that if you want, you can get rid of it. If you have one that is poured into a concrete deck, you are going to want it to last as long as the pool and then when it needs work, it’s a renovation project.
If you have a tub in a cabinet (portable) sometimes you want to recess it to make it easy to get in and out of. If after 20 years you want to get rid of it, now is another problem. If no one is going to take it and you have a screen room built around it, you might consider using a reciprocating saw and cutting it into pieces for removal, but this is difficult and dusty.
A typical hot tub with water can weigh up to 6,000 pounds and without water a standard hot tub can weigh 900 pounds. In either case, you will need to remove the decking from around the tub. You will need to disconnect any plumbing and electrical and this usually involves removing at least part of the cabinet skirting around it.
If you are going to save the tub or want to remove it whole, you will need to slowly get it straight out. First gather some lifting tools like jacks, levers, and straps maybe a two-wheel dolly, all intended for you to get under either the top lip or under the bottom to start to vertical lift. At some point you will want to get straps under it and securing the straps to one side of the deck you can now, using a fulcrum, pull the strap to lift the tub. If you get the tub up and above the deck, now get dollies or tubes under it so it can get rolled out. You will then need to frame and install matching decking.
