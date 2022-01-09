Last week, I told you the first part of a story during which a college classmate of mine had a grand mal seizure while we were taking the most difficult and important test of our college careers.
An ambulance was called and EMTs arrived to strap him to a gurney and take him to the hospital. But we were several stories up in a building that was old enough to lack a normal size elevator. It had only a small freight elevator.
My classmate was a big guy. So, carrying him down the stairs was not a reasonable option. However, the gurney did not fit inside the freight elevator. So, after some discussion, the EMTs stood the gurney on end and took him down that way.
Meanwhile, my classmate was beginning to wake up, acting dazed and confused, and sometimes, a little combative. But nobody else was injured and he was taken to the local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
The whole event felt like the circus had suddenly come to town and a scary clown act had interrupted one of the most stressful tests I would ever take.
But I suddenly realized that I still was not finished with the written Chemistry Comps test. So, I asked my favorite professor, “After all that has happened here, must I still finish the test now?”
He replied, “Yes, but you can take all the time you need.”
I took a very long time to finish and somehow managed to graduate with honors, as did my classmate.
It turned out that he had a history of seizures that had been well controlled with medicine until then. While studying for Comps, he did not want to take the time to go to the pharmacy and had run out of his medicine several days before we sat down to take the exam.
Although I do not remember a single question that was on that test, I will never forget the moaning sound coming from the other end of the table and the surreal events that followed.
Here is another story:
During a Family Practice residency as well as the third and fourth years of medical school, there is a lot of “learning by doing” rather than just attending classes and taking tests. Those years are called the clinical years of training since real patients are involved with real disorders and treatments.
There were many days during that period of my life when I met dozens of new people; some of them will remain in my memory now and forever.
Although this story began earlier, I will start with a morning early in my private practice life when I used to wake up with the “Charley and Tony” morning radio show. In particular, the day was Halloween, and they were asking listeners for scary but true stories with the prize being “a chainsaw to terrorize your neighborhood with.”
After listening to a few rather lame tales, I called and told them this story.
When I was on the general surgery service with a very experienced and talented surgeon, we were called emergently down to the Emergency Department to see a small boy.
We were told by his parents that they were at a cemetery for the interment of a loved one and the patient had been playing among the gravestones when one of the stones had toppled onto him causing him severe abdominal pain.
The child looked pale and in a great deal of distress with a low blood pressure and a tense abdomen. So, he got the usual shock treatment of IV fluids and O-negative blood was ordered as he was rushed to the operating room.
The gravestone had lacerated his spleen and he was bleeding to death before our eyes. But the surgeon was calm and very skilled throughout the harrowing procedure that resulted in the boy losing his spleen but keeping his life.
When the patient was finally stable enough to wake up and go the Recovery Room, I got to go with the surgeon to see the grateful family with the good news that their boy would survive.
That is where other family members had arrived also to tell us that the gravestone they had pulled off the boy was that of a boy of the same age who had died on the same date many years earlier. They were concerned that the ghost of that child had pushed the stone onto our patient in an effort to recruit a playmate.
When I told Charley and Tony this story, I won the chainsaw, which I used for many years.
While I no longer have the chainsaw, I still have “The Chainsaw Story” and the chills down my spine that I always get when I tell it.
Thanks for reading my stories. I will get back to a medical topic next week.
