For families and friendships, shared traditions become, with the proper care, more meaningful and cherished over the years.
As time passes, traditions are polished, sometimes literally but usually figuratively. The key is finding and emphasizing the positive messages of traditions ... in our homes and in our hearts.
Thank you to Mike Mapes of Auburn, son of Arthur Franklin Mapes, author of the Indiana State Poem for sharing with me photos and a story about a Mapes’ family tradition.
The poem “Indiana” was adopted as the Indiana State Poem in 1963. In 1977, Arthur Mapes was designated Indiana State Poet Laureate.
Arthur and Ruth Mapes raised 10 children and spent their later years living near Bixler Lake on the south side of Kendallville. The many happy hours Arthur Mapes spent enjoying the nature of Bixler Lake inspired much of his poetry.
Arthur Mapes died in 1986 at the age of 72, and Ruth died in 1989.
Their children, in order, are: James, died in 2001; Donald, died in 2007; Marilyn Mapes Barrett, Owensville, Indiana; Richard, Oceanside, California; Dean, Angola; Jean Mapes Frye, Kendallville; Marlene Kay Mapes Mason, Kendallville; Darlene May Mapes Frye, Kendallville; Michael, Auburn, and Howard Mapes, Kendallville.
A lifetime Kendallville resident, Arthur Mapes worked 33 years as a machinist at Flint and Walling.
This column is about a family favorite poem.
My Old Iron Rabbit
By Arthur Franklin Mapes
My old iron rabbit
Still stands on the shelf,
A toy of my boyhood
I’ve kept for myself.
Just an old iron rabbit,
An old fashioned toy,
I found in my stocking
When I was a boy.
He came on a Christmas
Long, long, ago
When winter was weaving
White magic with snow.
He has long iron ears,
And a slot in his back
Where I saved up my pennies
To buy crackerjack.
The children all love him,
He adds to their glee
At Christmas they put him
Down under the tree.
His value, somehow,
Has grown beyond measure.
The passing of time
Has made him a treasure.
Since I was a boy
I’ve made it a habit
To love and to cherish,
My old iron rabbit.
* * *
Last year at the Portland Tractor and Engine Show in Portland, Indiana, Mike Mapes came upon an Amish family with a cast iron foundry business. Here is the rest of the story, in Mike’s words.
I asked them about reproducing my father’s “Old Iron Rabbit” bank. He was 5 years old when he received it for Christmas in 1918 and later wrote a poem about it. Enough family members were interested (so) we had 12 of them cast.
My brother Dean headed up the project of getting them made and (earlier this summer) I painted them a coppery gold color like Dad’s was, while Diane and Dean did their ‘You missed a spot!’
“Evelyn and Paul put a few pennies in each one before they were delivered to their new owners. As my father wrote: ‘He has long iron ears and a slot in his back, where I saved up my pennies to buy Cracker Jack.’
“These 12 rabbits join 12 others that May and Jerry Frye had made in the late 1990s and gifted to all the brothers and sisters.”
* * *
During these months of families spending more time together, many people will find opportunities for reviving traditions or creating new ones to share through the generations.
One more silver lining of this pandemic, or in this case a coppery gold lining with big ears!
