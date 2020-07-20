I don't have COVID-19.
And I know that because I got tested.
Getting that test was amazingly easy, cost me nothing and allowed me to return to work on Monday with peace of mind.
Two weeks ago, my baby Luke came home from daycare and was running hot in the evening while we were playing. It had been really hot out that day (let's be honest, there hasn't been a "nice" day in July) and we were playing in the back yard, so I put him to bed with the mindset I'd check his temperature in the morning.
The next morning after his diaper change, I stuck the thermometer under his arm and it registered 100 degrees. Fever.
In this day and age, fever is one symptom that you definitely don't want to see, since it's one of the main symptoms associated with COVID-19.
He got checked out by a doctor and, outside of the low fever, didn't have any other symptoms. His lungs checked out fine.
Despite his fever, the doctor suspected he had picked up some minor viral infection and didn't seem concerned it was COVID-19. Luke wasn't tested, because he's only a year and a half old.
By that night, he was already feeling better and had recovered from his fever. After another two days at home, he was cleared to return to his daycare on Friday.
I opted to stay home all of that week, just in case. Even though the doctor didn't think it was COVID-19, I could work from home effectively so I chose that route.
Last week, fair week, I returned to work. But early in the week, my wife developed a scratchy throat. She attributed it to allergies — we did get a rare one-day swing in temperatures over the weekend. While at work, her stomach wasn't feeling so great either and she came home early. She stayed home the next day.
On Wednesday morning, I woke up with a sore throat from a night of sleeping with snot settled in the back of my head. After blowing my nose and hacking out that chunk of grossness, my morning coffee helped alleviate the soreness.
On Thursday morning, I woke up with much of the same and my congestion felt worse. This time, my morning coffee didn't do much to soothe my throat.
I wasn't running a fever, wasn't coughing, wasn't feeling worn out, no breathing problems.
But, having reported on COVID-19 to death, I knew that any cold-like symptoms can be a sign of coronavirus. And, being only 34, I knew that if I had contracted it, I would be more likely to have only minor symptoms.
Being symptomatic, regardless of how serious or not you think those symptoms are, is enough of a reason to get tested.
Before I left the house, I signed up at lhi.care/covidtesting to schedule a test. I selected the 3-3:30 p.m. slot at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, one of the state's free OptumServe testing sites.
I went to work — honestly I probably shouldn't have, but the symptoms were minor and I had good reason to believe I had merely picked up whatever Luke had the week before — but kept myself mostly quarantined to my office away from my coworkers.
At 3 p.m., I ducked out and headed over to the CLC.
There was one other guy in line in front of me. A nurse wearing a mask, face shield and gloves worked the door, letting one person in at a time.
When it was my turn, I went inside what I think was an old shop classroom inside the former East Noble Middle School. There was a clear shower curtain set up in front of a table where another nurse checked me in and labeled the test kit.
I took my small plastic baggie with the vial and swab to the other side of the room, where a third nurse took out the swab and told me about the test. She was going to swab both nostrils.
This wasn't one of those foot-long swabs that go all the way to the back of the throat through the nose, so I suspect this was a shallower "anterior nares" swab test.
I took off my mask and tipped my head back as she stuck the swab up to the top of my nasal cavity. As she hit the top of my right nostril it did make me scrunch my face and make my eyes water a bit, but I wouldn't even describe it as terribly uncomfortable.
And that was it. Test results would be back in 48-72 hours.
In total, getting the test took less than 15 minutes and cost me $0. Honestly, it almost took longer to get set up on the LHI website to schedule the test than it did to get the test itself.
After going from stuffy head and scratchy throat during the week to runny nose and some coughing over the weekend, on Sunday morning I got an email that my results were in.
I admit, I did feel a little nervous as I opened the email, clicked the link to the LHI page, then downloaded the PDF with my result.
Negative.
As it turns out, I probably just have some kind of cold. As of Monday, I'm already mostly back to normal.
But what's important is that I know that it's not COVID-19.
Had I not gotten tested, how would I have known whether I was putting my family, my coworkers, anyone else I come into contact with at risk?
I wouldn't, which is why health officials have advised people to go and get tested regardless of how minor their symptoms may be or how much you're sure it's "just allergies" or something else.
COVID-19 doesn't really have any telltale symptoms of its own, so you really can't be sure without getting swabbed.
Getting tested is easy to schedule, costs nothing and isn't inconvenient or terribly uncomfortable.
We can't stop coronavirus if we can't see it and the only way we can see it and break the transmission chain is by getting tested.
So if you've got a runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat, fever, cough, stomach issues or if you're feeling off from your normal self in any way, get tested.
I did.
You should too.
