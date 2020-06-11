Weaker but wiser than two weeks ago, Alice Stiffner, 73, of Kendallville returned home from Parkview Noble Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
“How’s it going?”
“I’ve got good news,” said Alice, who is known by her many friends for being vivacious and cheerful.
Alice said the call she had right before mine was with her insurance company. Because her two-night stay at Parkview Noble was for COVID-19, they will cover her portion of the expense.
Six weeks ago Alice received a letter from her insurance company saying that they would cover any COVID-19 portions of health care expenses she might have. But Alice threw it away because — like so many northeast Indiana residents — she knew she wasn’t going to get COVID-19.
“It was just one less thing I had to worry about,” she said.
“It’s funny how things come around,” she continued. Eight years ago she retired from the Red Cross where she was a recruiter for collecting platelets for cancer patients.
Alice has heard that people who have recovered from coronavirus can donate plasma that will assist others with their recovery.
“I guarantee that as soon as I am well enough I will be there in a heartbeat,” she said.
But first her mission is to get her strength and energy back — and to share with as many people as she can her coronavirus story. Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff asked Alice to share her story so that readers who believe the pandemic is over, will understand how far from reality that feeling is.
Did you follow Gov. Holcomb’s orders?
I was good (during the stay-at-home order era) but when they started opening up things (in early May), I had my hair cut the very first day. I started going out to eat with my sister. The week before last week I went (shopping) in Kendallville and I got the idea I wanted to go to Fort Wayne. I started with a mask on but so many people didn’t have masks I took mine off.
And I wasn’t good about using hand sanitizer when I got in the car. I had such a mindset that I wasn’t going to get it. I was one of those who said if God wants me to have coronavirus, I will get it.
One of the stupid things I did — I took a cart in the parking lot that hadn’t been cleaned. I think now how could I be so foolish? It was just so foolish!
When did you have your first symptoms?
On Sunday, May 31, I woke up and I just did not feel good. I was so tired. The fatigue was terrible. No appetite. Body ache. Wholly miserable. Finally on Tuesday morning I texted Dr. Frazier and told him I was really sick. He said if I went to the ER they could do several tests at one time. They had me tested. They sent me home. On Thursday morning I got the results and I was not getting better. I was overall sick and just no energy.
Finally on Saturday a friend told me I had to let Dr. Frazier know. I was so dehydrated. My sister took me to the hospital. They hooked me up to an IV and started getting fluids in me. A chest X-ray showed a change. They decided to keep me. I was better that night, but still no appetite whatsoever.
I kept showing some improvement (and went home after) two nights in the hospital. The care I got was more than excellent!
Has your sister been tested?
My sister got tested and she tested negative. She isolated herself until she had the results ... and she will be retested.
Were you in good health before COVID-19?
Considering being overweight, diabetic and having high blood pressure, I have been in really good health. I don’t remember ever being that sick (as sick as she was with COVID-19).
The prayers have been phenomenal. I know I am where I am today because of all the people who were praying for me. God sent angels to care for me in the hospital. I am thankful for people’s love and concern.
When will you be going back out again??
I’m not going anywhere. I have no desire. I’ve been told this fatigue and feeling can last for a couple weeks.
What is your message for readers?
Please take care and don’t be careless like I was! I consider Dr. Gaff my friend. He was my family doctor years ago and sadly he knows me very well! Please, please listen to what Dr. Gaff is saying. He knows all too well.
As for me ... I’m staying home!
