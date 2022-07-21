Community corrections?
For Paul Sykes?
No way. No damn way.
Sykes, 32, of the 500 block of Front Street in Rome City, was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Kirsch Tuesday to 10 years with 6 years to serve in prison or jail in a court proceeding which dealt with three cases and a total of nine felony counts — including Sykes’ admission that he fired in the direction of a pair of Noble County peace officers during a pursuit in August 2020.
Of those six years, Kirsch said Sykes could serve four of them on community corrections — if he is accepted into the program.
That would leave two years in prison for admitting to nine felony charges, all Level 6s, in a total of three cases. One year if he qualifies for good time credit.
Sykes had asked Kirsch to sentence him to community corrections time only, saying that sentencing him to prison would send a negative message to people who were in recovery from substance abuse and hoping to turn their lives around.
Community corrections is a more intensive form of probation, with increased supervision, that allows a person to serve a sentence from their home or a halfway house.
Noble County Deputy Prosecutor Leslie Shively argued that if Kirsch didn’t give Sykes significant prison time, it would be sending a message to the community that their safety wasn’t important. It would also tell police officers, she argued, that they aren’t valued, either.
Prosecutors asked for a total prison term of 19 years, 8 months.
In arguing for jail time, Shively pointed out that Sykes has had 30 convictions in 18 different cases from 2005-2021. He’s been given breaks time and time again and made little use of them.
Sykes said he has been sober and drug free since February 2021.
The state argued that if Sykes were talking his sobriety seriously, he would be attending the four to five 12-step program meetings each week recommended by the rehabilitation program instead of once every 10 days or so like he admitted to doing now.
Kirsch weighed the evidence and sided, for the most part, with the criminal.
Sykes got a slap on the wrist.
Rome City Chief Deputy Marshal Dustin Fike and Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jerry Weber got a slap to the face.
Sykes had pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 of last year to resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony — all relating to an incident in August of 2020 in which he fled police in a vehicle, firing shots with a handgun from the sunroof of the car he was driving at Fike and then Weber.
The officers testified Tuesday they could see the muzzle flashes as they risked their lives to bring an end to the pursuit.
In that case, Kirsch sentenced Sykes to two years in prison, with one to serve.
With Indiana good time credit, Sykes may only have to serve six months on that charge.
Six months for shooting at two police officers. Three months per cop.
Disgusting.
Let’s talk about Fike, first.
He’s been an officer for 15 years. On that fateful Aug. 2, 2020, night — which could have been his last — he tried to pull over a vehicle which had a pair of traffic infractions, including a broken tail light, according to court documents.
Instead of pulling over, the driver — later identified as Sykes — took off and began shooting at Fike.
Fike admitted to shock. Why in the world would someone shoot at him over — at worst — a lousy couple of tickets.
Then he did his job.
Most of us would run from gunshots. Fike drove toward them.
Nearly an hour later, when the pursuit finally ended, Fike was transporting Sykes to the hospital for evaluation. At some point, Sykes became unresponsive in the back of Fike’s police car.
What did Fike do for the man who less than an hour earlier had shot at him? He pulled his police car over and administered a life-saving dose of Narcan, literally bringing Sykes back to life.
Fike should have gotten a medal on Tuesday.
Weber, who has been a deputy for nearly five years, should have gotten a medal, too.
At some point, he became the police car directly behind Sykes in the pursuit. Sykes also shot a handgun in his direction in a residential area.
Weber testified Tuesday that his first thought was to return fire. But he recognized there were homes around them, and if he didn’t know where Sykes’ bullets were going, he wasn’t going to put innocent people at risk by returning fire.
He made that decision in an instant, putting community safety above his own. He, too, drove toward the gunshots.
Also on Tuesday, Sykes was sentenced on counts of:
• Resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; relating to a pursuit in February 2021;
• Four counts of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; relating to a case that was filed in March 2021.
• Counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony; relating to a case from LaGrange County; and
• Four probation violations in LaGrange County.
Two of the cases included charges of being a habitual offender. The minimum, mandatory sentence on those counts is a combined four years.
Those intimidation charges stem from phone calls Sykes made in the Noble County Jail while awaiting trial. Several recordings of those phone calls were played in Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
Sykes repeatedly asked different people to batter an area woman. One of the people he asked questioned him: Wasn’t the proposed victim pregnant? Sykes said he didn’t care.
Let that sink in.
This is the guy who will be petitioning to be placed on community corrections, who wants to walk the same streets as our children.
Sykes already petitioned for placement on community corrections in August of last year. He was turned down based on three criteria:
• Sykes’ past performance while under court-ordered supervision;
• The seriousness of the offenses he was charged with; and
• Community safety.
None of those things have changed.
If someone will shoot at the police, would they think twice about harming your average citizen? This is a man who tried to order the beating of a pregnant woman.
The decision on the community corrections program stands now as the last vestige of hope for even a sliver of justice.
If Sykes is accepted, then maybe Noble County officials should re-evaluate the county’s involvement with the program.
Every law-abiding citizen in Noble County deserves better than having Sykes serve just one year in prison.
Dustin Fike and Jerry Weber definitely deserve better.
We all deserve better.
