KENDALLVILLE — A drug bust at a Kendallville house, which included the discovery of a one-pot meth lab, topped this week’s most-read list on kpcnews.com.
Four people were arrested shortly after 11 p.m. June 2 when a welfare check at a Dowling Street address turned into a discovery of methamphetamine and a spent one-pot meth lab.
According to Kendallville Police Lance Waters, Sgt. Justin Beall and additional officers were called to Dowling Street after someone reported to dispatch that there was drug activity in the house and children present.
When officers arrived, a woman answered the door and officers could allegedly smell illegal drugs. Officers applied for a search warrant, which was signed by a judge.
According to Waters, police allegedly discovered approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and a one-pot meth lab.
The story picked up more than 5,700 views to top this week’s most-read list.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from June 2-8:
1) KPD snares 4 in drug bust — 5,742 pageviews
2) Authorities: Biker stings don’t meet legal muster — 5,721 pageviews
3) Vigilantes need to stop their dangerous antics (column) — 2,459 pageviews
4) New fire chief for Angola announced — 1,461 pageveiws
5) Mastermind of burglary incident in Indiana to face charges — 1,410 pageviews
6) Successful 10th Annual Casino Night — 1,057 pageviews
7) Petition seeks to make S.R. 120 and C.R. 300W a four-way stop — 999 pageviews
8) Wreck injures woman, damages cemetery — 904 pageviews
9) Work on S.R. 8 to begin next week — 814 pageviews
10) Eastside girls to play for state title — 693 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, this week’s top post was the story that hit No. 2 on the Top 10 list, as the Noble County Prosecutor and Kendallville Police Departments detailed issues with video stings being done by northeast Indiana vigilante group Bikers Against Predators to try to expose alleged child sexual abusers.
June 2: (Shared from The News Sun) Kendallville police are taking heat on social media, but investigators and prosecutors say these types of video stings don’t meet legal muster when it comes to the complexity of prosecuting a sex crime — 7,779 people reached, 28 reactions, 12 shares, 286 comments
On the individual newspapers pages, top posts of the week included several graduation posts along with other local news items:
June 8: (The Herald Republican) A four-way stop petition for S.R. 120 and C.R. 300W is underway — 3,853 people reached, 180 reactions, 66 shares, 41 comments
June 2: (The Herald Republican) Congratulations to the Angola High School Class of 2022! Your community is beyond proud of all of you. More photos and details of the graduation ceremony will come tomorrow — 2,674 people reached, 160 reactions, four shares, seven comments
June 3: (The Star) S.R. 8 through Auburn is about to become a little more congested as INDOT is set to begin work next week — 2,859 people reached, 35 reactions, 48 shares, 26 comments
June 7: (The Star) DeKalb High School rounds out this year’s graduation Class of 2022 with its ceremony on Sunday — 1,381 pageviews, 66 reactions, three shares, one comment
June 2: (The News Sun) A Goshen-based group, which sets up video stings to lure in people allegedly seeking to solicit sex with children, and its supporters are blasting Kendallville police after the group confronted a city man in its latest operation. But police and prosecutors say the bikers have been less their cooperative and their methods wouldn’t hold up in a court of law — 8,154 people reached, 48 reactions, 18 shares, 303 comments
June 5: (The News Sun) OPINION: Marching into the local YMCA wearing body armor and carrying a firearm when there are dozens of kids about — one week after Uvalde — is both thoughtless and dangerous — 3,168 people reached, 228 reactions, 67 shares, 322 comments
