One of the many benefits of exercise is that exercise was good for bones. But are all types of exercise helpful?
Many factors determine bone health including (but not limited to) genetics, nutritional status, exercise activity (with weight bearing on bones), macro- and micronutrient intake, hormonal status, chronic inflammation, and medication use.
It is generally accepted that bone-loading (weight bearing) activities increase bone formation through the activation of certain cells in the bones called osteocytes, which serve as mechanosensors and sense bone loading. Osteocytes make a hormone called sclerostin, which typically inhibits bone formation. When osteocytes sense bone-loading activities, sclerostin secretion reduces, allowing for increased bone formation.
Investigators in Canada have demonstrated greater increases in bone density and strength in schoolchildren who engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity, particularly bone-loading exercise, during the school day, compared with those who do not.
In females, normal levels of estrogen seem necessary for osteocytes to bring about these effects after bone-loading activities. This is probably one of several reasons why female athletes who lose their periods (an indication of low estrogen levels) and develop low bone density with an increased risk for fracture even when they are still at a normal weight.
One concern around prescribing bone-loading activity or exercise to persons with osteoporosis is that it would increase the risk for fracture from the impact on fragile bones. The extent of bone loading safe for fragile bones can be difficult to determine.
Furthermore, excessive exercise may worsen bone health by causing weight loss or loss of periods in women. Very careful monitoring may be necessary to ensure that energy burned is balanced against nutrition consumed. Therefore, the nature and volume of exercise should ideally be discussed with healthcare provider or physical therapist as well as a dietitian.
In patients with osteoporosis, high-impact activities such as jumping or repetitive impact activities such as running or jogging or even bending and twisting activities such as touching one’s toes, golf, tennis, and bowling might not be recommended because they increase the risk for fracture.
Even yoga poses should be discussed, because some may increase the risk for compression fractures of the vertebrae in the spine.
Strength and resistance training are generally believed to be good for bones. Strength training involves activities that build muscle strength and mass. Resistance training builds muscle strength, mass, and endurance by making muscles work against some form of resistance. Such activities include weight training with free weights or weight machines, use of resistance bands, and use of one’s own body to strengthen major muscle groups, such as through push-ups, squats, lunges, and planks.
Some amount of weight-bearing aerobic training is also recommended, including walking, low-impact aerobics, elliptical, and stair-climbing. But non-weight-bearing activities, such as swimming and cycling, typically do not contribute to improving bone density.
In older individuals with osteoporosis, agility exercises are particularly useful to reduce the fall risk. These can be structured to improve hand-eye coordination, foot-eye coordination, static and dynamic balance, and reaction time. Agility exercises with resistance training can help improve bone density in older women.
An optimal exercise regimen includes a combination of strength and resistance training, weight-bearing aerobic training, and exercises that build flexibility, stability, and balance. A physical therapist or trainer with expertise in the right combination of exercises should be consulted to ensure optimal effects on bone and general health.
In those at risk for over-exercising to the point that they start to lose weight or lose their periods, and certainly in all women with disordered eating patterns, a dietitian should be part of the decision team to ensure that energy balance is maintained. In this group, particularly in very-low-weight women with eating disorders, exercise activity is often limited until they reach a healthier weight, and ideally after their menses resume in pre-menopausal women.
Bone density can be assessed at intervals using dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry where there is concern about osteopenia or osteoporosis.
With adequate consultation and follow-up, it is likely that every person at risk for bone density loss can benefit from an appropriate exercise program.
