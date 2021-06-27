KENDALLVILLE — A big drug bust involving more than 100 pounds of marijuana was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
On June 16, Karl L. Wyant, 34, of Concord Circle, Freedom, Pennsylvania, and Nicole Licona, 31, Murrieta, California, were pulled over on Interstate 80 near the 153 mile marker for changing lanes without signaling by Indiana State Police Trooper Nikolos Anderson.
When Anderson approached the vehicle to talk with Wyant, who was driving a rental van, he could smell marijuana, so both Wyant and Licona were ordered from the vehicle and another trooper was called in to assist in a search, which turned up 108 vacuum sealed, 1-pound bags of marijuana and a variety of other marijuana products and narcotics.
The search of the vehicle also turned up 554 sealed packages of sealed edibles — which are often candy, cookies or other snacks that contain THC, the chemical in marijuana — 231 sealed boxes of cigars containing glass vials with a green leafy substance inside and labeled “2 grams of flower,” and four mason jars of marijuana wax, which is a cannabis extract.
Steuben County’s prosecutor said it’s the biggest weed bust he’s aware of in local history.
“Maybe there’s been a bigger marijuana bust here but I can’t recall any,” said Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
The story picked up more than 7,200 pageviews and a lot of discussion on social media sites.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories of the week on kpcnews.com:
1) Toll Road pullover turns up more than 100 pounds of pot — 7,222 pageviews
2) Albion man charged with child molesting — 2,510 pageviews
3) Early morning raids net 2 for drugs — 1,620 pageviews
4) North Ridge Village nursing home closing — 1,402 pageviews (3,484 total)
5) Police ID victim of Columbia City explosion as Kendallville man — 1,259 pageviews
6) Softball champs share their journey to state title — 1,162 pageviews
7) Storm produces EF 1 tornado — 1,127 pageviews
8) Steury is happy to be back on the field — 1,112 pageviews
9) Willard has found success in several sports — 945 pageviews
10) Jon Chalfant (obituary) — 792 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, stories about an Eastside baseball player’s comeback after a serious car accident, a monster truck fan following his dream to a new job at the museum and a feature about the new co-owner at Hosler Realty were the top posts of the week:
June 19: Steury is happy to be back on the field — 9,898 people reached, 33 reactions, one share
June 18: Monster truck fan follows dream to new career path — 6,371 people reached, eight reactions, two shares, one comment
June 18: “It didn’t take long before I realized she was going to be a partner or building an empire. I thought I might as well be a part of that empire. I knew she was a very organized person. I know she was a very driven individual.” — Hosler Realty co-owner Joe Sells — 6,164 people reached, 54 reactions, four shares, eight comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the big weed bust in Steuben County, a DeKalb grad qualifying for the Olympics in discus and a Noble County student leading a lawsuit challenging Indiana University’s vaccine mandate were the top posts of the week:
June 17: (The Herald Republican) Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser says this may be the biggest pot bust even in Steuben County — 6,499 people reached, 47 reactions, 34 shares, 32 comments
June 20: (The Star) A DeKalb High School graduate made the U.S. Olympic team — 564 people reached, 76 reactions, two shares, one comments
June 22: (The News Sun) Ryan Klaassen, a Westview grad and Noble County resident, is the lead complainant on the lawsuit filed challenging Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate — 6,188 people reached, 134 reactions, 14 shares, 194 comments
