“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulations: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (James 16:33 KJV)
I know this “old lady,” very well, so I can speak of the joy she had recently at her church. You see her life had been in turmoil, seemingly all of her life. From birth on, when her mother would not look at her because she was a breech birth, too ugly, she was told, to look at; being passed among relatives, she and her mother; terrible things happening to her, that today, people would be put in prison for committing; marrying at 19 years of age, marriage ending in divorce 29 years later.
She feels for others, and she is always searching for an opportunity to help, in whatever way she can, like those strangers she meets, when she is out and about. I tell her that is God giving her “something,” (truthfully, I do not know what to call this “something,” however, I feel it could only be given to her by our Father!)
Thinking about her, on Sunday, as our pastor spoke to us about the not so great things that happen in our lives, and how we can turn those things into joy, brought forth food for my column.
Wow! That sermon was something. I had to listen to it, twice! Once at church, and then later in the evening, again on YouTube. I certainly have had enough on my plate, as well. I am sure we can all relate to sorrow vs joy, and how our Father certainly can turn things in the right direction for us if we converse (pray) to Him and then listen to His guidance in our lives, that leads to lessons being learned, from the muddy water, so to speak, that sometimes, floods our lives with sorrow and pain.
Thinking back over my own life, I now can feel the joy, yes, I said joy, filling me up, after many sorrows, the thunderstorms of life, have poured down upon me. Now, I know the Sonshine of Jesus, will aways, in our Father’s timing, shine, bringing me joy!
You may think, “How in the world could sorrow, bad things happening to us, ever bring us joy?
Well, our pastor explained it very well! Let me tell you all, I needed to hear that sermon today. It changed my life, it truly did!
I spent some of the day, expressing my joy to a few others, sharing the sermon via the net, as far away as Alabama is from Indiana.
My dear and sweet young friend had some very sorrowful news, to share with me on Sunday night. The first thought that came into my mind was the sermon I had just heard that day. I truly feel I convinced her that this was a turning point in her life and our Father was going to use this not-so-great news and turn it into joy.
Now, I am so thankful I told the pastor how much his sermon uplifted me. So much of what he was saying changed my life on Sunday. Please do not forget to share with your own pastor, minister, priest, or whoever speaks to you on Sunday, or any other time, how much the message of the day meant to you.
I have so much joy I want to share, but there will be another time, more experiences that I will have, always renewing my fatih, bringing me closer to our Father, Jesus, our Savior, and the Holy Spirit, our Comforter. So, I will stop here. Hopefully, I can build upon the many experiences that come into my life.
“Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial, which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding Joy.” (Peter 4:12-13 KJV)
“For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us. For the earnest expectation of the creature waits for the manifestations of the sons of God.” (Romans:18 KJV)
“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world. (John 16:33 KJV)
Go, search your heart and soul and listen to our Father guide you through whatever trial that comes knocking at that soul of yours, and know deep within that this shall pass, because you have faith, hope, and the love of our Father, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, and you will receive joy after overcoming those fires on earth. Spread that joy to others that are suffering, even more than you might be, at this time.
May our Father bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
