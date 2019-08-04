If there was one thing I would go back and add to my college studies was the class on Creationism and its various forms. I only know them briefly and, due to the Dunning Kruger effect, I would probably misrepresent key points of any and all positions. So, I won’t be weighing in on that debate.
Suffice it to say, there is more going on in Genesis 1 and 2 than we usually see. Beginning with the beginning. Genesis 1 speaks powerfully to two important religious understandings: No. 1 — humans were made in God’s image, and No. 2 — rest was instituted by God.
The only thing in the six days of creation that is connected to God are men and women: Both of them are created in the image of God and blessed by God. Nothing else in creation has this. This can get lost when we argue the finer points of the timing of this event and forget that our opponents are made in God’s image.
The second point actually comes from Genesis 2, the story spilling over a chapter. God hallowed and blessed the seventh day for rest. Rest is holy and blessed. So much so, that even God does not ignore it.
The second story starts after the resting of God.
This one is the familiar Adam and Eve narrative that begins with God, barren land, and a river. God’s first act here is to form Adam from Adamah, essentially forming a human from humus. The distinctiveness of the human is that he carries, in his lungs, the breath (spirit) of life which was breathed into his nostrils by God. Then the garden was made for the man, to till and to keep. The spirit of life embodied in earth cultivating and growing life all around.
We have forgotten about the days of creation in this story. Instead, something more powerful is presented in these words. Humanity is connected to creation, which itself is a gift of God for us to tend. It is ours because we carry the breath of God, the spirit of life.
Are we the pinnacle of creation emerging on the sixth day?
Or, are we the first creation of God?
The answers are yes and yes. This is not a contradiction, or an oversight by Biblical editors. Both stories included, side-by-side, intentionally. They provide two equally valid accounts of the relationship between God and us. More than a simple tale of the creation of everything, we have two stories that make the relationship between humanity and God and God’s blessing for us central to the tale.
It is not a scientific answer but a spiritual one. Not an either or to place us in an ontological box, but a wondrous mystery to draw us more deeply into relationship with the one who created us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.