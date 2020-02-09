One of the things that every health care provider is taught from the beginning of our training is that we are to strive to “do no harm” in our efforts to diagnose and treat our patients.
I was reminded of this edict when I read of a study from Australia that suggested that about 20% of five common cancers are the result of “overdiagnosis.” The figures were 18% for women and 24% for men. The study analyzed more than 30 years of Australian national health care data.
This does not mean that patients were being told that they had cancer when they did not. Rather, overdiagnosis was defined as the diagnosis of cancer in people who would never have experienced symptoms or harm had the cancer remained undetected and untreated.
The problem often resulted from population cancer screening programs conducted in healthy individuals. But the flip side of this concept is that these screening programs provided early diagnosis for some of the other 80% of cancer victims.
The concept of overdiagnosis has been reported before. The authors looked at five cancers for which overdiagnosis has been previously documented: melanoma (a specific type of skin cancer) as well as breast, thyroid, renal (kidney) and prostate cancers.
Based on statistical analysis, the results suggest that, overall, 18% of these five cancers in women were overdiagnosed in 2012, accounting for 22% of breast cancer cases and as many as 73% of thyroid cancers. In men, 24% of these five cancers were overdiagnosed, including 42% of prostate cancers, 58% of melanomas, and 73% of thyroid cancers.
The reasons for breast cancer overdiagnosis were thought to be primarily due to national screening, while prostate cancer and melanoma overdiagnosis was because of “opportunistic but extensive” screening.
Overdiagnosed renal cancers tended to be found during abdominal CT and MRI imaging while looking for other problems. Incidental tumor discoveries also account for a significant portion of overdiagnosed thyroid cancers, as well as excessive investigation of abnormal thyroid function tests.
The overdiagnosis problem was in part due to the fact that biopsies done after abnormal screening tests identify abnormal cells that look like cancer but do not behave like cancer.
The answer is not necessarily to stop screening since some types of screening can result in life-saving results. Instead, we need to get the balance right between too little and too much screening and testing, which will not be easy, but is an important step.
This and similar studies raise concerns about the considerable harms that can be experienced by overdiagnosed patients undergoing cancer treatments, which can include surgery, chemotherapy and radiation with the side effects that can accompany these treatments.
In their discussion of the results, the research team pointed to recent cancer statistics from the United Kingdom showing five-year survival rates for stage 1 breast cancer of 99%, 100% for stage 1 prostate cancer, 100% for stage 1 melanoma, 89% for stage 1 kidney cancer, and 88% for thyroid cancer of any stage.
They express concern that very high survival rates provide evidence of probable overdiagnosis. However, the other side of that coin is that there has been a drive during recent years in the United Kingdom to diagnose patients with cancer at earlier stages to offer a better long-term outlook for the patient. This may have been evidenced in recent data suggesting few are now diagnosed at stage 4 (widespread) disease.
This all suggests that a careful balance needs to be struck between public health campaigns urging early diagnosis and limiting overdiagnosis, since earlier diagnosis of harmless cases of disease is not better and can lead to harm.
Perhaps more selective screening of who gets tested will be part of the answer.
For now, it is probably reasonable to follow the screening recommendations published by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF), which is available to your health care provider.
However, do not expect those guidelines to remain unchanged over the years, since new information such as what I have outlined above, continues to try to create balance and proportion regarding what health care screening is right for you.
