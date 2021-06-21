Add real estate agent to my list of non-journalism job skills employed at my journalism job.
That being said, northeast Indiana doesn't make it easy.
This month, I finally reached the end of a months-long quest to find a new reporter for The News Sun to help cover western Noble County. We've been without one for about five months, although not for a lack of trying.
Anyway, through an extensive job search, I finally connected with a young reporter who looks to have some promise. He's currently located in Pueblo, Colorado, though, and needs to relocate.
Having visiting some of my wife's family in Colorado before, I know Pueblo, because it was about a half hour from her uncle and cousins who live up the side of a mountain just south of there. It's about a 20-hour drive from northeast Indiana, so there's no rolling into town for a day to go apartment hunting from there.
Since we need this reporter and I know trying to find a place to live in northeast Indiana is a miserable experience, I offered to try to help find our new guy a place to live.
To start, he wanted to target Fort Wayne and commute up to Noble County, like most 20-somethings do (myself included when I started at The News Sun and still do today) and gave me a price range he wanted to try to keep around.
That monthly rent figure was on the lower side, but I didn't think it would be impossible to find something.
Well, I was wrong.
First, not even taking the money part into account, finding a vacancy at a northern Fort Wayne apartment complex is a rarity. Most of them are full up at all times, with vacancies coming only when someone moves out and they can flip the apartment with a quick clean in time to usher in the next tenant.
There were several complexes around the area that I checked on in the price range that simply had nothing available until like August or later, which doesn't work for me.
Second, if you want to known why Millennials and Gen Z never have any money and can't get ahead, do you know what rent prices are nowadays?
Looking for a one-bedroom apartment on the north side of Fort Wayne? A lot of the places are asking $800-plus for that. Even studio apartments run like $700.
The apartment complex where Ashley and I moved into back in 2015, where I usually point people, have raised their prices a lot. We were paying like $725 for a two-bedroom at the time — today that's the asking price for their studios.
"Well, let me see if I can find some local places for rent, something maybe not listed on those internet search sites," I told the guy.
I drove around on the weekend to some places where I know they had rental duplexes and the like and didn't see anything. Must have been all full up.
He sent me some listings he found online for some small places in the $600 per month range, but when I checked the addresses, not only would they be a 45-minute-plus drive, some of those neighborhoods had a good chance of him making the news instead of reporting it.
I had also told him I'd see what I could find in Noble County, since rents might be cheaper.
I might has well have told him I'd open my car door and slam it on my cranium repeatedly.
Trying to find a rental in Kendallville (or anywhere else in Noble County) is an exercise in futility. There's like two apartment complexes neither of which ever have vacancies, and the rental stock around town is inherently unsearchable because no one uses the internet.
I was driving around town looking for "For Rent" signs in yards, not finding too many of those either.
After about four days of both of us looking online and me searching locally, he found a listing for a rental in Kendallville on some website. Since he's states away, I offered to lead a virtual tour for him so he could check out the place.
So, on Tuesday last week, I fired up Zoom and visited the rental, a one-bedroom that's part of a multi-unit house, and showed off the place via video conference.
It was a mix of your typical old Kendallville with a few modern updates. But for a first place for a 20-something out of college, it's about what you'd expect.
"Well, what do you think?" he asked my opinion.
"Considering there have been essentially no other options, you better take it," I said.
He did. He should be arriving in Indiana in early July.
Communities should take heed. Everyone knows that housing stock around here is a problem. Rental stock is just as bad, if not worse. You can't fill jobs and grow your population easily if there is nowhere for people to live.
Local residents need to get over their staunch aversion to developers trying to build apartments.
This is a limiting factor in the community.
Hopefully my new reporter signs on for the long-haul, because I dread having to try to assist another person with finding a place.
