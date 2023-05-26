KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse will have open auditions Tuesday, May 30, and Thursday, June 1, for its summer musical production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Performances are July 21-23 in the Community Learning Center auditorium. 401 E. Diamond St.
Auditions will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both evenings at the Community Learning Center. Jo Drudge, a veteran actor, director and Gaslight Playhouse board member, will direct the show.
Those who audition do not have to attend both nights of auditions. Actors should bring a list of all rehearsal conflicts ready to present to the director and prepare three minutes of a song that shows off vocal range and personality. They will asked to do a cold read from the scripts available at the audition.
The cast of characters in “Little Shop of Horrors” are;
Seymour: He’s mid-twenties and perhaps balding a little, the insecure, naive, put-upon, florist’s clerk hero. Above all, he’s a sweet and well-meaning little man. He is not a silly, prat-falling nerd, and therefore should not be played as the hero of a Jerry Lewis film.
Audrey: The bleached-blond, Billie-Dawn-like, secret love of his life. If you took Judy Holiday, Carol Channing, Marilyn Monroe, and Goldie Hawn, removed their education and feelings of self-worth, dressed them in spiked heels and a low-cut black dress, and then shook them up in a test tube to extract what’s sweetest and most vulnerable — that’d be Audrey.
Mr. Mushnik: Their boss. A failure of an East Side florist. His accent, if he has one, is more that of middle class New York than of Eastern Europe. He seldom smiles but often sweats.
Orin: A tall, dark, handsome dentist with a black leather jacket and sadistic tendencies. He is not, however, a leftover from the movie version of “Grease.” Think instead of an egotistical pretty-boy, all got up like a greaser but thinking like an insurance salesman and talking like a radio announcer. (The actor who plays him also plays A Voice not unlike God’s, Wino #2, Customer, Radio Announcer, Mr. Bernstein, Mrs. Luce, Skip Snip, and Patrick Martin).
The Plant (Audrey Two): An anthropomorphic cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado. It has a huge, nasty-looking pod which gains a shark-like aspect when open and snapping at food. The creature is played by a series of four increasingly large puppets, manipulated by one Puppeteer (Who also plays Wino #1 in the first scene). The first time we see The Plant, it is less than one foot tall. The last time we see it, it fills the entire stage.
Voice of the Plant: Provided by an actor on an offstage microphone. It is important that this actor have clear visual access to the puppets onstage, so that he can provide accurate lip-synch. The sound is a cross between Otis Redding, Barry White and Wolfman Jack.
Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon: Three female street urchins who function as participants in the action and a Greek chorus outside it. They’re young, hip, smart, and the only people in the whole cast who really know what’s going on. In their “Greek Chorus” capacity, they occasionally sing to the audience directly. And when they do, it’s often with a “secret-smile” that says: “we know something you don’t.”
For any additional questions please email director Jo Drudge at jdrudge@ligtel.com.
