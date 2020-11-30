'Tis the season and boy could we all use some Santa.
No, I'm not talking about needing a holly-jolly plump and rosy elf who brings us presents and makes us feel good for being good the past year amid a dumpster fire 2020.
I'm talking more about the story of Santa and the experience of learning about Santa.
If your young kids are reading this column (good for them to be consuming print media!), avert their eyes at this point:
Santa isn't real. Sorry.
When we're kids, our parents first tell us about Santa. Santa is a jolly old man who lives at the North Pole with Mrs. Claus. Santa and his elves spend all year working to make toys for all the good boys and girls and then on Christmas Eve, Santa hitches his sleigh with eight — sometimes nine — flying reindeer and circumnavigates the globe delivering presents to all the children of the world.
Santa lands on your roof and slides down your chimney, then fills your stockings and leaves a bounty of presents under the tree. If you leave out milk and cookies, he may eat your snack to replenish his strength and may even leave you a nice thank you note.
When you're a kid, your entire life may revolve around Christmas the prospect of presents.
You can't wait for Thanksgiving to finally be over because that means Christmas is next up.
And, if you're like me and your birthday was in May, Christmas breaks a half-year drought of getting presents and you need it because there have been some rad new Super Nintendo games that have come out.
It's all fantastical and amazing and almost too good to be true.
Then you start getting a little older, a little wiser and your brain starts to develop some critical thinking skills. You start to dwell a little bit on the myth of Santa and realize that it sounds almost too good to be true.
How come Santa never ages? How was he a jolly old elf when your parents were kids and hasn't died yet? Maybe you've seen grandma and grandpa get too old and die so you know that old people eventually die.
How come Santa never looks the same? The Santa at the town Christmas parade looks different from the one at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which looks different from Santa at the mall, which looks different from Santa at the Christmas breakfast at the fire station.
How does Santa get into our house if we don't have a chimney? If you grew up in a non-fireplace house like I did, maybe you've been in the basement staring at the furnace and wondering how Santa gets down there through a vent pipe on the roof that's only a few inches in diameter. You lock the front and back door and night and he doesn't know the garage code, so how does he get inside?
Why does Santa's handwriting look awfully like Dad's cursive handwriting?
How does Santa deliver presents to all the houses in one night? There are more than 128 million households in America alone and if you assume there are kids in half of those, even if he took one second each for every delivery, it would still take 1,488 days to hit every house in the U.S. And Santa delivers to kids all over the world!
How does Santa fly around and carry a sack filled with toys for all those kids, too? If Santa got me like 10 presents, how did he fit presents for everyone in the sleigh?
How do reindeer fly? I mean, yeah, magic, but how do they really fly?
At a certain point as you get older, all of these things kind of add up and lead you to a logical conclusion — Santa isn't real.
The story becomes too outlandish, too extreme, too unbelievable to do anything but believe. There are too many issues, too many contradictions, too many things that just don't make sense.
Santa is a good first step into critical thinking, into looking at a question, weighing the available evidence, analyzing it and coming up with the most reasonable answer based on that evidence.
You can probably go on YouTube and find proof that Santa actually exists. You can certainly find a lot of media supporting the premise that he exists from books to songs to TV claymation specials. There will certainly be a lot of people telling you Santa exists, including "Santa" himself.
You can still choose to believe in Santa. There's nothing stopping you from that. Santa is great, you love him and have fond memories of him. He gave you everything you ever wanted for several years.
But being an adult who believes in Santa — and we're talking legitimately, whole-hearted, unshakably believes for real, in real life, not like the dad in "A Year Without a Santa Claus" who says he believes but is a fictional character — would be absolutely and utterly delusional.
There are certainly things that are harder to prove beyond a reasonable doubt than Santa.
But there is certainly plenty of evidence available to puzzle out a great many other things more mundane.
This Christmas, let's all utilize Santa's greatest gift to us, our critical thinking skills, and put them to use in the New Year.
