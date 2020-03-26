George O. Witwer, owner of what today is known as KPC Media Group, was acquiring two weekly newspapers — the Ligonier Leader and Cromwell Advance — and combining them into The Advance Leader.
He needed an editor for his new creation. The first choice was his talented daughter, Grace, who was graduating from Indiana University.
Grace, however, had won a coveted Pulliam Fellowship for journalism, which would keep her busy in Indianapolis for the summer.
I agreed to become the first editor of The Advance Leader on a three-month assignment, from May through July.
I soon learned that I was woefully unprepared for the mindset needed to produce a weekly newspaper.
Until then, my experience was in radio news, with immediate deadlines all day long, and daily newspapers, with one adrenaline-fueled rush to deadline every day..
A weekly deadline seemed like a piece of cake. It was a trap of procrastination. I didn’t know how to pace myself by doing some of the work four or five days in advance.
You can guess what happened. The day of producing The Advance Leader turned into a near-24-hour marathon. We often worked all night and finished just as the sun was rising. It’s a wonder we didn’t spell the headlines backward.
In spite of the recipe for disaster created by my work habits, The Advance Leader looked attractive and modern right from the start. The West Noble community received it enthusiastically.
I enjoyed meeting new people in a new community, who were giving me positive feedback about the paper and feeding me ideas for stories so fast I barely could keep up.
I had fun working in the century-old, downtown Ligonier office with the Elkhart River flowing right outside the back door. I still remember one of my favorite photos — a young boy grinning as he showed me a fish he’d just pulled out of the stream.
I’d grown up less than 20 miles from Ligonier, but I was learning for the first time about the city’s rich Jewish history.
In only three months, we produced journalism that won my first statewide awards. We successfully launched the Advance Leader and left it in good shape for Grace Witwer (now Housholder) to carry on.
Disrupting my life for three months paid dividends. My work earned me a promotion to editor of The Star in DeKalb County — a role that lasted me the next 45 years and counting. Thank goodness, eventually, I learned to produce a newspaper in less than 24 hours a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.