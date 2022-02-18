I had the pleasure of attending the Valentine’s Concert at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville Sunday afternoon. Thank you to the organizers, supporters and all the talented participants! During the intermission, I met a reader of this column, Vicki Marcellus Smith of Avilla, who shared the following stories with me.
Vicki watches two of her grandchildren while their parents, Tye and Sylvia Bloomfield, are working as school teachers.
Quenton, 2, loves Disney CARS movies, Monster trucks and tires. He was racing around Vicki’s house with his sister, Amelia, and his shoe came off. “Gamaw, can you fix my tire?” he asked
Amelia, 5, went to East Noble’s “Frozen Jr.,” her first live on stage musical. She was totally enthralled. When a scene change came, the stage lights went out because they were moving scenery. “Grandma, if they would just turn the lights on, it would be easier!” she said.
At intermission she wanted to know why they were taking a break. “Are they tired?” she asked.
+++
Kinsley, 6, brought her kindergarten report card home from school. She said to her mom, Lynette, “Mom, I got my report card today!” “You did? Was it good?” her mom asked. Kinsley looked at her mom kind of strangely and answered, “Well! You don’t want to eat it!” — LeAnna (grandmother of Kinsley) of Shipshewana
+++
The next two stories are from Vi Wysong (a grandmother of many) of Wawaka.
Carolynn, 18 months, has a toy phone. She calls it her “hello!”
Teresa is close to 3 1/2 and has been growing a lot. When she was asked if she was almost as tall as her older sister Maria, 5, Teresa said, “I don’t think so. I’m this high.” And she put the flat of her palm on the top of her head to measure.
+++
Thank you for your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of readers today ... and giving the gift of precious memories for future generations. Please email your stories to me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.