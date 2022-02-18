Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow showers this morning. Becoming sunny later. High 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.