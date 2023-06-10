Q: My wife and I are considering doing a kitchen remodel in the near future. We have saved our money over the last couple of years and have been in our home for 10 years now so it’s time to move forward. We had one carpenter friend of ours look at our kitchen to give us some ideas. There is a wall that divides the current dining room and kitchen that we would like to remove and add a peninsula or island for a more open space. I’m not completely new to remodeling,
I remodeled our previous house and have made several upgrades to our current home, but I don’t know that I want to take on this project, I still work full time. My question is what is the time value savings to acting as my own general contractor, by hiring sub trades and choosing and buying my own materials and having a general contractor do the whole job? Tracy
A: Well, that’s really a question you must answer for yourself, but let me give you some things to consider. I know you’re a good do-it-yourselfer and yes can probably handle the decision making, problem solving, and actual work involved in remodeling your kitchen.
When you look at the basic timeline of a project like you described, there is the planning stage. Measuring, drawing, and planning each step of the project is very time consuming and requires shopping and choosing each item to be used in your project. Planning is critical to having a successful project done in a reasonable time frame.
Then there is the production phase, which you need to interview and hire electrician, plumber, HVAC mechanic, carpenter, drywaller, painter and then plan the timing and schedule for the finishes of all these trades. Then the hiring of tile installer, flooring install, counter tops and the list can go on.
What happens in most serious remodel projects is that they do great for the first few phases, maybe through cabinet install and counter tops, but then will stall and result in an incomplete project. To know by experience each step and where to find the right products, it’s not a daily trial and error. To know where the best prices and service for trades people are what you would get by hiring a professional contractor.
In the end I assure you, to hire an experienced company is about the same end cost to a finished project in a realistic timeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.