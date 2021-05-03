This past weekend, I did something I haven't done in a long, long time — I went out on a photo assignment.
On Saturday evening, I took a ride up to Albion to shoot Central Noble's Grand March ahead of prom.
We usually go and shoot Grand March at the schools every year anyway, but this time around I was more looking forward to it, even if it did require taking a trip up north around dinner time on a weekend.
Beyond just the normal duty of the newspaper, I wanted to go, in part, because it was one of the first opportunities I've had in a long time to actually go out on a photo assignment.
Since COVID-19 settled into our lives back in March 2020, just about everything has been canceled, so there's been very little to shoot.
That's not to say I haven't taken a lot of photos over the last year-plus, but they've been mundane things — grip-and-grins, buildings, street work, etc. — stuff that I've been mostly knocking out with a cell phone because it hasn't warranted lugging my big camera bag out for.
But those things are different from a photo assignment, something where you go for the express purpose of shooting photos, and a lot of them. Good photo assignments are things that don't really have a story that goes with them, but that are visually interesting, varied and (usually) fun.
They're things like trick or treating, festivals and fairs, school programs, special events, etc. When there's a lot of people around and a lot going on, there's a lot to shoot.
I'm not a photographer by trade — I'm self-taught, but over the years I've picked up a few tricks here and there. I don't have the skill or the eye of our LaGrange reporter Patrick Redmond or the experience and chops of my assistant editor Andy Barrand, but I can usually hold my own with a camera when I need to and get some good stuff.
Shooting photos is a fun challenge for me. There's definitely a skill to it, having an eye for when something is going to happen, being ready to shoot it and then executing. Modern-day cameras are really forgiving, but even still there's a technique to getting a really good shot.
Anyhow, photo assignments kind of went by the wayside during the pandemic because there was nothing happening. The kind of stuff we'd usually go out and shoot dozens of photos at simply weren't happening.
That, on top of my rising responsibilities in the office as well as having a toddler at home, I've delegated a lot of evening and weekend stuff to other reporters so that I can spend more time at home, helping out my wife for the past two years as Luke can be a handful when he wants to be.
But now that he's getting older and more well-behaved and now that life is starting to resume some, it's an opportunity to get back to shooting.
To show how dramatic a drop off things have been, I keep a photo archive of files from whenever I go out and shoot an assignment on my work laptop.
In 2018, the year before Luke was born, I went on 125 photo assignments. In 2019, I slowed down a lot, but still got out to 61 photo assignments.
Last year, in the pandemic-laden 2020, I went to just eight.
So getting out to Grand March was a welcome throwback and change of pace, (even if I still fail to understand what the appeal of Grand March is an event).
It was also nice to be back at Central Noble, the school district where I started my Noble County career before transitioning over the years to other beats. I haven't been to CN all year, which I was still visiting about weekly as I took part in Big Brothers, Big Sisters school lunch buddy program, which was canceled this year. (I missed my Little's fifth-grade year, so I hope he has a good middle-school career and beyond!)
I stuck around for about 20-25 minutes. Shot all of the prom couples and groups. Shot a few photos of the unique drive-by Grand March as parents and grandparents honked horns and hung out windows to take pictures and wave. I had to rush home afterward to get back to dad duty so my wife could go out with some friends.
But I left feeling oddly satisfied. It felt good to sling that camera bag over my shoulder and be back out with the viewfinder to my eye. With the pandemic winding down as people get vaccinated, I'm looking ahead to more stuff getting back to normal.
And that means me, my camera and plenty more photos assignments to come in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.