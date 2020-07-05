KENDALLVILLE — A story about an Illinois man drowning after stepping off a sandbar on Lake James was the most-read story of the past week.
Rocky R. Rutledge, 61, of Romeoville, Illinois, was taken to shore and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich said Rutledge was with his family on the sandbar when his boat, apparently a rental, began to drift away from them.
A bystander at the sandbar went after Rutledge to retrieve him and try to help, but efforts to save the man were not successful, resulting in Steuben County’s first drowning of 2020.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com between June 25 and July 1:
1) Adult drowns at sandbar near Pokagon State Park — 28,297 pageviews
2) Man facing charges following alleged beatings — 6,575 pageviews
3) Children rescued from 128-degree van — 5,602 pageviews
4) Piper Placencia (obituary) — 3,608 pageviews
5) Dream becomes reality — 2,937 pageviews
6) Steuben’s lack of a COVID-19 surge perplexing — 2,141 pageviews
7) New first responder memorial coming to Avilla — 2,108 pageviews
8) New church moving to shopping center — 1,802 pageviews
9) Suspect arrested in St. Joe stabbing — 1,430 pageviews
10) Garrett student appointed to West Point — 1,310 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the Lake James drowning, a poll about mask usage and details about local COVID-19 case increases in the month after Memorial Day captured the most views:
June 25: Here is what we know so far from the drowning near Pokagon. Check back for updates to the story as we will update when we have more information from the DNR — 6,961 people reached, 87 reactions, 133 shares, four comments
June 25: People in northeast Indiana who don’t currently wear a mask out in public to help slow spread of COVID-19, would you wear one if you had more information or had specific concerns addressed? — 6,839 people reached, 18 reactions, 12 shares, 242 comments
June 26: In the month between May 25 and June 25, LaGrange County added 360 cases (600% increase); Noble County added 207 cases (112%) and DeKalb County was up 117 cases (403%). — 5,769 people reached, 33 reactions, 16 shares, 69 comments.
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the Lake James drowning, an arrest in a St. Joe stabbing case and a lengthy power outage in Kendallville topped reader views:
June 25: (The Herald Republican) Ashlee Hoos of The Herald Republican is currently on the scene at Pokagon State Park where we can confirm that an adult male has drowned at one of the two sandbars in front of the beach at Potawatomi Inn on the first basin of Lake James — 50,893 people reached, 1,568 reactions, 531 shares, 242 comments
July 1: (The Star) A police canine tracked down the suspect in a stabbing — 330 people reached, 79 reactions, 47 shares, 36 comments
July 1: (The News Sun) I&M now showing ~750 customers out on Kendallville’s north side. Power lines down at High and Krueger likely responsible — 2,888 people reached, 25 reactions, 25 shares, 34 comments
