Wearing a face mask at certain times — for example, in stores, businesses, offices or at large gatherings — is recommended by most of our health care warriors.
They brave men and women at the front lines of our battle against COVID-19 ask — no, plead — with us to wear face masks, practice physical distancing and wash our hands.
To help spread the message about good health and respect for others, I wrote “C is for Caring” for children; it will be distributed as a part of KidCity, a much anticipated event held annually on the first Saturday of August.
This year KidCity — which annually attracts several thousand children from Noble County and beyond — will be very different because of health concerns.
The main difference is that it won’t be held at the Noble County Fairgrounds.
Instead, 1,000 KidCity backpacks with activities will be distributed by Noble County’s libraries on Saturday, Aug. 1. The bags will be picked up via drive through from 10 a.m. to noon or until gone.
The activity bags are instead of holding KidCity at the Noble County Fairgrounds, where it would have been very difficult to keep people of all ages safe.
Kids who complete the activities by Aug. 7 can enter drawings for prizes; winners will be announced on Aug. 8.
I am asking parents and grandparents to email me photos they have taken of children wearing face masks, or other photos that illustrate other elements of the poem.
We hope to use the face mask photos on the cover of the summer fun activity book KPC is creating for the KidCity bags.
Email photos of children wearing face masks to me — ghousholder@kpcmedia.com — by July 15. If you have other photos that help illustrate the poem, such as “X is X-citement” or “Z is for Zoo ... and Zooming with family and friends,” they are welcome, too! Thank you in advance!
C is for Caring — a Message About Sharing Kindness
A is for Attitude, positive is best
B is for Baseball, and Batting with zest
C is for Caring, face masks show that we do
D is for Dog, running and playing with you
E is for Eggs, helping bodies grow stronger
F is for Face masks, helping people live longer
G is for Germs, try to keep them away
H is for Home, a safe place to play
I is for Intelligence, use that for your choices
J is for Jumping Jacks and Joy in our voices
K is for King, wearing a crown, mask and rings
L is for Laughing when we see silly things
M is for Music, and a Monkey that sings!
N is for Newspaper, with news we can share
O is for Outdoors, Oxygen and fresh air
P is for Puzzles and Puddles and Poodles
Q is for Quietly slurping your noodles
R is for Reading and Rainbow-filled skies
S is for Smiles that show in your eyes
T is for Time, Time washing each hand
U is for United, United we Understand
V is for Virus that masks keep away
W is for Words like “Come out and play!”
X is X-citement when you see family and friends
Y is for YOU ...
Z is for Zoo ... YOU at the Zoo ... or Zooming with family and friends!
+++
Don’t forget: MASK stands for Message About Sharing Kindness!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.