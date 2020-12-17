The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Kentucky and alcohol is bourbon. In the past 20 years, bourbon has had a huge impact on craft brewing, with used bourbon barrel aged beers becoming something of a genre unto itself. However, Kentucky has had an odd affiliation with beer dating back to the 1930s with the advent of Kentucky Beer Cheese.
Haute cuisine this is not. This is a simple, sharp and spicy cheese spread that is similar to pimento cheese or port wine cheese spreads. The origins of this dish date back to the late 1930s at the Driftwood Inn near Winchester in Clark County Kentucky. Chef Joe Allman was working for his cousin and owner of the Driftwood Inn, Johnnie, and created this complimentary snack in effort to increase beer sales. Made from stale beer, cheddar cheese and spices, it was served as a spread or dip for vegetables like radishes and celery or with saltine crackers.
From there, the original recipe and actual history get lost in time. There are tales of how Jonnie Allman lost the recipe and the Driftwood Inn in a card game in the early 1960s. Since 1965, there have been claims that Hall’s on the River in Winchester has been making the original recipe. This is also a restaurant that traces its opening as Holders Tavern to 1781 and was a local spot for Daniel Boone.
Most contemporary recipes are extremely simple. Flat beer, garlic, cayenne pepper, spices and some types of soy, hot and/or Worcestershire sauces to bring both heat and umami. Most places that serve Kentucky Beer Cheese today serve as a dip with warm Bavarian-style soft pretzels. The simplicity of this spread masks the complexity of the flavors you will taste. Whatever the original recipe was, playing with the style of beer, spices, allium and sauces you use make this spread infinitely tailorable to your palate.
Here is a quick recipe that you can try at home. This recipe does require a food processor.
Kentucky Beer Cheese
Ingredients
8 ounces of beer, allowed to flatten
1 pound extra-sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dry mustard powder
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon hot sauce
¼ teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
Directions
Pour beer into a bowl and whisk until beer loses its carbonation, about 30 seconds. Set aside.
Place shredded cheese into the work bowl of a food processor; add garlic, dry mustard powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, salt, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and flat beer.
Process until smooth and creamy, pulsing a few times, scraping the sides, and blending for about 3 total minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning. If adding more seasoning, pulse a few times to mix.
Transfer cheese spread to a bowl and sprinkle with a pinch of paprika or cayenne pepper. Best if refrigerated overnight to blend flavors, but it can be served immediately if needed. Serve with vegetables, crackers or pretzels of your choice.
