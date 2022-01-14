Kids and youth thrive when they have caring and supportive adults in their lives, and mentoring is one of the best ways to connect adults and kids. January is National Mentoring Month, an effort led by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, a nationwide organization working to expand the quality and quantity of youth mentoring relationships.
Many, if not all, of our kids have been negatively impacted by the isolation and fear connected with the COVID-19 pandemic. Connections with caring, empathetic and dedicated adult mentors can be a vital contribution to helping kids successfully navigate their current realities.
Each year MENTOR Indiana, a special initiative of Indiana Youth Institute, celebrates the annual campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities. This year, with the support of the mentoring community, we encourage our neighbors to go beyond just digital engagement and become actively involved in helping improve the lives of Hoosier kids.
Mentoring programs are an important component of positive youth development, promoting academic success, engagement in extracurricular activities, and connections to new opportunities. Mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices and reduce or avoid risky behavior.
According to research from MENTOR, young people with mentors are:
• 55% more likely to be enrolled in college.
• 81% more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.
• 78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.
• More than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.
This research also shows that one in three young people in our country will grow up without a mentor outside their family. Today, across our state there are hundreds of young people who could benefit from having a mentor.
MENTOR’s research shows that the majority of Americans agree that mentoring relationships serve as powerful tools for connection and are critical for our country’s future. Nearly 9 in 10 people feel that more mentoring is needed in our country — with more than 8 in 10 surveyed supporting the use of government funds to grow mentoring opportunities.
Mentoring programs are operated by many different organizations and agencies: 79% of youth mentoring agencies are nonprofits, 9% are in K-12 schools or districts, 3% are in government agencies, 3% are in higher education institutions, and the remaining 6% are religious institutions, for-profits, health care facilities, businesses and others.
Yet not all mentoring programs are beneficial. Some well-intentioned, yet poorly structured, programs can have inconsistent results and negative impacts on kids. To protect youth participants and ensure quality results, the mentoring field has codified essential components of quality youth mentoring through the Elements of Effective Practice for Mentoring. These include:
• Programs setting clear expectations for both the mentors and the mentees.
• Screening that includes an application, securing a mentor’s commitment, and scheduling of regular face-to-face meetings.
• Conducting in-person interviews, reference checks and criminal background checks as part of mentor screening processes.
• Providing training to mentors prior to the match, which helps increase the likelihood of creating positive matches; and
• Training and support throughout the mentorship relationship.
MENTOR Indiana empowers youth champions to deliver quality mentoring across the state of Indiana. Quality mentoring programs can be found throughout Indiana. To find a program near you, go to iyi.org/mentor-indiana.
Tami Silverman is president and CEO of Indiana Youth Institute, supporting the youth services field through innovative trainings, critical data and capacity-building resources. To learn more visit iyi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.