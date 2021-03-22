I had an interesting conversation last week with someone who brought up the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic. Imagine if COVID-19 were like that, he said.
Spanlsh flu, if you're not aware, was particularly fatal to children under 5 years old, but also took large tolls on people 20-40 and those over 60.
It makes you wonder, if death rates among children were up to 20% — as they are among known cases in those 80-plus — would there be as many COVID deniers out there and such ardent anti-vaxx sentiment from a vocal minority?
As COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out across the state and nation and as more and more groups have become eligible to receive their shots in Indiana, I run into the anti-vaxx crowd more and more as we post news stories and updates about the process.
It's a relatively small cohort of people, at least the ones who go onto Facebook and actively try to convince people not to get vaccinated.
But what I find most funny is that many of the people who are so strongly anti-vaxx are the same people who were, for the last year, so strongly also trying to convince people that COVID-19 was some big hoax.
These are the same people who would argue with me day and night that every time we reported a death from COVID-19 that it was "something else," and they're now the same people who will post that if someone dies seven days after getting a vaccine it was DEFINITELY the vaccine. There's a 0% chance that person died of some tangential or totally unrelated issue.
I should give them a taste of their own medicine. "My sister's uncle's brother boss's best friend's niece told me that she knows someone who got in a car accident after getting a vaccine and now they're saying it's a vaccine death!"
They never seem to bring the context, either, that deaths after vaccination that may or may not be related number in the dozens upon millions of vaccines, while deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana sit at more than 12,000 deaths among under 700,000 known cases.
I also hear the argument that there's no way to know what long-term effects there are of the vaccine.
It's possible that those are sentiments from people who just want a little more time under the belt, but I suspect it's more from people who if they waited 20 years and so no trend they'd find another reason not to get it.
That sentiment has some merit, but it also has some flaws to it, too. Consider the following:
1) There's no way to know what the long-term effects of a COVID-19 infection are now.
2) We know what the short term effects of COVID-19 can be — possible illness ranging from mild to severe, up to an including hospitalization and death which is more likely at advanced age — while we know that the short term effects of a COVID-19 vaccine are mild side effects with more serious adverse effects happening at thousandths of a percent.
3) One outcome that is highly plausible is that the long-term side effects of the vaccine are... nothing, as with most vaccines.
Maybe you ask, why bother to battle the anti-vaxx crowd at all? Let them sit there in tin foil hats and run the risk of getting sick, what harm does it do me?
Well, first, it's simply a matter of fighting disinformation with good information. Yes, there are risks to this vaccine, as any. But those risks are exceptionally small, serious adverse effects exceptionally rare, context that you don't get from anti-vaxx headlines.
Second, like with COVID itself, everyone's actions affect the overall public welfare.
I had the question posed last week — now that we've vaccinated most of the high risk group, why not stop? Why do healthy people need to get vaccinated?
That's a good, legitimate question. If young people are at low risk of serious impacts from COVID-19, why vaccinate them? Three reasons:
1) Low risk isn't the same as no risk.
2) Vaccinating low-risk people allows you to build herd immunity, granting communal protection to people who don't get vaccinated including those who can't for medical reasons and those who won't because they think they're getting microchipped.
3) Immunizing people helps prevent the virus from transmitting and replicating, as replication can lead to creation of new variants that could be more dangerous, more transmissible or even bypass current vaccines. If you stop the current strains now, you may beat the virus before it can mutate into a new form that isn't stopped by your vaccine.
Those three reasons apply not just for COVID-19, but for any infectious disease we have vaccines for — polio, measles, tuberculosis, etc.
So how to defeat anti-vaxxers?
Well, some can't be. The most ardent among them are so rooted in mistrust of science/institutions/governments that it's literally impossible to change their minds.
But for others, the vaccine hesitant, Gov. Eric Holcomb hit on something really smart a week or two ago — share your experience.
Word of mouth from everyday Hoosiers to one another is probably the most effective medicine.
If you got your vaccine and had absolutely no side effects, tell people. If you had a low-grade fever than lasted less than 24 hours but then went away and you're fine, tell people. If your arm was a little sore for a few days but then went back to normal, tell people.
Because we know the vast, vast majority of people have little to no issue.
It's human nature to put more trust in someone you know than in some faceless example from who knows where. We all know the good results vastly outweigh the negative ones. So speak up, share your story.
That's the best course to battle back against an anti-vaxxer.
