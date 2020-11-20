Please read the Psalm in which is the year you were born. For example, I was born in 1962, therefore, my Psalm is Psalm 62.
As we approach the coming Thanksgiving holiday, our thoughts are supposed to be focused on giving thanks. Then we are reminded that this is 2020 and with all that has transpired; how can we be a thankful people? COVID-19, shutdowns/stay-in-place, loss of employment/wages, broken relationships, inability to get social connectedness with those we love, caring for children while attempting to work from home, depression/anxiety, politics ... need I go on? How in God’s name are we to be thankful?
Then, I am reminded about the Book of Psalm. This book is written by different authors who were going through very difficult times in their lives. And yet, each one has a way to be thankful during the difficult struggles they faced, sometimes several at the same time. They admit how they sometimes felt alone and abandoned by God; at the same time; they realized that God hasn’t ever abandoned them but sustained them throughout their trials. As you read them, you will find the power of having intimacy with God and the beauty of the relationship in their lives. We are able to have the same if we desire.
As you discover your birth Psalm, you will be amazed by what your will state. In my case, I have revisited this many times and each time I would find wisdom and peace. I have been in struggles and would gleam peace and assurance in this. In the very first verse it calls me to wait. This is the theme throughout the Psalm and then to trust.
It describes earthly struggle which I can certainly identify with and how to “plow through” (meaning to continue on the path before me) in these times. Upon first reading this Psalm, I didn’t understand the proper way to apply this Psalm to myself personally until I studied what was taking place in my life, what the writer was going through at that time, and how he always found hope and assurance in God and their relationship with Him.
As you find your Psalm (for those of you who are born from 2000 on up, you can actually choose from two because there are 150 Psalms in the book), you will need to read this a few times and allow God to speak to you. Ask how this impacts your life personally, your family, the situations you and your family face and so on. Here is a good way to approach this:
• What is my first reaction/response? Why is this?
• What is the writer experiencing? What is his or her response?
• How did he or she overcome the struggle?
• What did the writers learn about themselves and their situation?
• How did God respond?
• Can I relate to the writer’s experiences? Why/why not?
• What is the key focus of the Psalm? What is it saying to me?
As you apply these; you will find more questions and seek more answers. You will discover ways to be praising God, being thankful, discovering ways to place trust in God, ways to be still and know He is God.
Please understand that your birth Psalm will be your go-to passage throughout many aspects of life. Read it continually. Study and remember the most inspirational aspects of this passage. Help others to discover their birth Psalm and educate them how to approach this. You will discover how to be thankful during ALL aspects of life; even with the year 2020 and all it brings.
I am thankful for all of you, my readers and followers of my writings. I am humbled by your responses and comments that you share. I thank you for your encouragement and some of the topics which you ask to focus on. May God bless you and be with you all.
