On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he’d like to use $1 billion in state surplus revenue to give a second round of refunds to Hoosiers, about $225 each, to help them cope with rising costs of gasoline and everything else.
I took to Twitter to snark as I usually do, asking, “Haven’t we been hearing for ~12 months now that cash payments to people are supposedly what caused all the inflation in the first place?”
If you spend time around the polito-sphere, Hoosier Republicans have not been shy about laying the blame for inflation at the feet of President Joe Biden and runaway spending out of Congress as the reason for record-high inflation.
There’s always been some eyebrow-raising questions with that simple answer to a complex problem, though.
If it’s only about spending by the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats on the American Rescue Plan in early 2021 — that package was expensive at $1.9 trillion — how come inflation didn’t happen immediately after the $1.8 trillion CARES Act signed by President Donald Trump in April 2020, or after the extra $900 billion in the December 2020 stimulus under Trump? Odd that those other spending plans didn’t contribute to the problem at all, like magic.
Anyhow, the reality is that, across the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government did throw out a lot of money not just to states, cities and towns but also directly to individuals in the form of $1,200 per adult and $500 per dependent in round one (Trump), $600 for adults and $600 for dependents in round two (Trump), and $1,400 per adult and $1,400 per dependent in round three (Biden).
And what do people do when they have money?
Well, some bank it or invest it for the future, but many people go out and spend it. That’s the “stimulate” part of “stimulus.” If you give people money, they may use it to buy goods and services, generating economic activity.
In hindsight, while stimulus payments helped keep people at the bottom of the economic ladder alive when COVID shuttered the economy, the sudden influx of cash created a problem in that people were spending faster than the COVID-weakened economy could supply.
We’ve all heard the phrase “supply chain disruptions” over the last two years, right? Run into items on long backlogs? Found empty store shelves?
Consumers outran the economy. And if we go back to Economics 101, if demand goes up and supply goes down, what happens to price? Yup, prices go up.
Used cars, as an example, have gotten really expensive, in part because computer chip backlogs have stalled production of new vehicles. That means demand for used cars is now higher, while overall supply of cars in the market is lower, leading to, you guessed it, higher prices.
So, back to the question at hand: Can a second state refund to Hoosiers actually cause more of the problem it’s trying to solve, if Indiana injects $1 billion back into its taxpayers?
Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University and one of Indiana’s most well-known economists, thinks so.
“Today @GovHolcomb proposed a special session to consider a tax rebate of $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers. We should probably consider this against alternative spending needs and the likelihood that this will contribute to inflation,” Hicks tweeted Thursday after the announcement.
“The Hoosier share of the domestic economy has shrunk to 1.69%. So, that should be our share of the money supply. Since 3/2021, US money supply rose in response to the Recovery Act,” Hicks continued. “This is a proximal cause of inflation — an excess supply of money. Indiana’s share of M1 growth since March 2021 is about $0.8 billion.”
Hicks put together a rough model for Indiana, assuming $1.5 billion in total excess cash (that would include the $125 automatic taxpayers refunds we’re already getting plus the proposed $225 refunds from Holcomb’s plan) and determined that, yes, cash payments meant to fight inflation could lead to more inflation.
“Bottom line is that two tax refunds totaling over $1.5 billion will add more than a percentage point to the increase in general price level (inflation) in Indiana through next summer. This is how much higher prices will be than they would have been otherwise,” Hicks concluded.
It’s food for thought for Indiana’s Republican governor and Statehouse supermajority if/when they head to Indianapolis for a special session to vote, especially since they’ve been pointing and arguing that throwing cash around is a primary reason why we’re in this mess in the first place.
I have no expectation that nuanced economic analysis will make any waves at the Statehouse over the optics of triumphantly tossing taxpayers back a handful of dollars while blasting Washington — I suspect many state Democrats will sign on, too, just minus some Biden-bashing — but still, interesting to consider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.