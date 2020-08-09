”But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you. Which of all these does not know that the hand of the LORD has done this? In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind.” (Job 12:7-10)
”May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” (Romans 15:13)
Looking out my bedroom window yesterday, very early in the morning, I could see my rabbit friend enjoying the sweet clover that God provides. The birds were busy having their morning breakfast and the world, outside the window, seemed at peace.
What a lovely scene in which to awaken the joy and hope that is buried deep in my soul these days. That joy and hope had been squashed down into the depth of my soul because of the darkness that seemed to surround me, as well as others.
Everyone else, except the “other children of God,” may feel the darkness right now. However, if we could “ask” the animals maybe they could “show” us, by the beauty they bring to our souls, the wonder of God. But, we would really have to listen to God’s spirit touching ours. Do you take the time to talk with God and His nature, then really listen?
Animals can teach us to believe it is true that God provides for them and they need not worry and fret over their lives, as do we humans.
Amazing blessings are still happening in my life, even though my soul has lost its “sparkle,” so to say.
All I have to do is look around our yard and see the beauty of the butterflies as they flutter about, going from one purple flower to the next. The multi-colored butterflies intermingle with the little dancing white butterflies, and what a performance they give to me. I can almost hear the music, in my soul, as they continue on this joyous display of God’s perfect gifts of joy and hope.
Watching the red-headed woodpecker land upon the bird feeder, then as it flies away, here come the many other little birds, to dine and have a joyous time.
The breeze is softly flowing through the large trees and it almost seems like the leaves are keeping time to the music God provides for all nature to hear and enhance their performance.
The scent of God’s flowers flow upon that breeze as well and my favorite scent from the honeysuckle glides in through the open window. I drink in that scent and once again, I am filled with joy and hope.
My kitty jumps up on the bookcase by the window and together we watch the white fluffy clouds as they softly float in the blues skies of the morning. The sun shines upon the fountain as the water gently swirls ‘round and ‘round and I can see the droplets of refreshing water spraying joy and hope about the garden.
Kitty lies peacefully close to my arm and together we feel God’s love for each of us. I so often feel that when I pray, my precious one is praying in his own way as well.
Surely as you look into the eyes of your precious animal companions, you, too, can see the quietness, the peacefulness and the love that reside within them. I pray in thanksgiving for the animal companions God has given me all my life. I feel they, somehow, have a very special connection to God that we just do not have. They love unconditionally as God loves us ... far different, I feel, than we do for each other. Yes, we love, however, oftentimes with “conditions.”
Nature is there for us so we can feel the love God has for us just by taking the time to view the majestic gifts God has given to mankind ... His world of nature and animals.
God made all nature, all living creatures, all mankind, so therefore may we seek to commune with each other, even during this “lonely time” in His garden of joy and hope.
God bless each of you, your families and your animal companions. May you truly seek to find your “place” in the joy and hope and share that joy and hope with all you encounter.
