Diane Mapes of Auburn shared this story between their daughter, Erin, and her 7-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn. Katie had spent five days with her grandparents and they had a great time. They took her home to Hebron, Indiana, and then Erin sent Diane this message later that day.
Erin, speaking to Kaitlyn: “Kiddo, Mom and Dad missed you so much! Did you miss us?”
Kaitlyn: “Well. Don’t be mad, but we had so much fun, I didn’t even have time to miss you. But I did miss Woody and Whiskey. (Woody is Kaitlyn’s pony, and Whiskey is her brown lab!) So, next time I go to Auburn can I take them with me?”
Erin: “What are you, 17?”
Kaitlyn: “If I am, then I can drive!”
This dialogue between the granddaughter of Barbara Ross and Tom Basham, her “other” grandfather, made Barbara’s day.
My cousin, Barbara Ross, is the grandmother of Viola and the author of seven Maine Clambake Mysteries, a wonderful series that has been very well-received. The eighth, Sealed Off, will be released in December 2019. Jane Darrowfield, Professional Busybody, first in a new series, was released last month and also is getting good reviews!
Viola: “I love to read and I love to write.”
Tom: “You love to write like your Gram.”
Viola: “She doesn’t love to write, she’s a writer.”
Tom: “Oh?”
Viola: “That’s her job, Mister!”
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.