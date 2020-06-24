Since Dec. 12, I have had four right hip surgeries in three different buildings on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.
I have been opened up more than a Bible on Armageddon Day.
It started with an arthritic hip injured by too much running replaced at the outpatient facility operated by ONE on Dec. 12 through a nice-sized incision on the top of my right thigh.
Then the hip got infected and I underwent emergency surgery on Jan. 3 at the main hospital. Anything that was handy was removed and the hip area cleaned out. The surgeon used the same incision on the top of my thigh.
On Jan. 29, also at the main hospital, the still-infected hip was removed and an antibiotic spacer was put in its place through an incision on the right side of the right hip. The spacer is not sized to fit like a regular hip, it’s only meant to be a close facsimile, slowly giving off antibiotics.
I am 6-feet-2 inches tall. By my estimation, the spacer was sized for someone four or five inches shorter. My spacer creaked and groaned with every movement like I had a haunted house inserted instead of a medical implement.
Along the way I spent nine weeks giving myself IV injections three times a day through a PICC line inserted first in my right arm and then my left.
I was stuck using a walker for more than four months.
Finally, on June 2, I had another prosthetic hip surgically implanted through the same incision used to install the spacer. This took place at the Ortho Hospital, which is between the outpatient facility used for surgery No. 1 and the main hospital for surgeries Nos. 2 and 3.
The final surgery (God, I hope it was the final one), was surreal. Due to COVID-19, I was not allowed any visitors in my 48-hour hospital stay. I had no beautiful co-conspirator to keep me company. No warden. No world’s greatest fisherman. No kids.
It was being alone to the extreme.
Talk about feeling vulnerable. The entire right side of your body feels like it has been used for anatomy practice for a medical school. It hurts to move. At all. You can’t sleep. You are drugged up.
And you are at the mercy of staff for all of your needs.
And there is a part of you, maybe even just a small part, that fears the nurse to take the next shift is going to make Nurse Ratchett from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” look like Doris Day.
I needn’t have worried.
I received incredible care at all three facilities. This area is blessed with many caring health care professionals who treat strangers like good friends.
On Friday, I had 25 staples removed from my latest incision. I told the tech who was removing them I wanted to save them for a necklace.
Poor guy didn’t know whether to take me seriously or not.
My road to recovery remains long. The surgeon told me Friday that someone who has had to have two surgeries on the same hip faces a greatly increased risk of dislocating that hip.
I have had four surgeries on the same hip. So my risk of displacing the darn thing is fairly decent. Which might require another surgery.
So I plan on taking things slow.
Which, ironically enough, is the speed at which I ran, getting myself in trouble in the first place.
MATT GETTS is the editor of the Albion New Era. He can be reached via email at mgetts@kpcmedia.com.
