Much like its parent organization, the Community Foundation of Noble County, Thrive by 5 is a catalyst for positive change in the community. We just have a more focused approach.
We are focused on increasing the capacity, quality, and affordability of child care and early learning opportunities in LaGrange and Noble Counties. We do that — not by running the show — but by bringing people and organizations together who can create the change we need to see.
Take the Albion Child Care Center project, for instance. Thrive by 5 will never pick up a hammer (though a groundbreaking shovel would be nice) to build a child care center, or to operate it once it is completed. What we will do is bring together the people who can make that happen. Are we a partner in the process? Yes. Our goal is to find opportunities and explore them, focusing on “how we can” instead of “why we can’t.”
You may have read articles in the News-Sun previously about Thrive by 5 working together with the Town of Albion on the construction of a new child care center. While the building and project belongs to the town, we are helping them work through the process. Town Manager Jacob Ihrie knows that the lack of child care is an economic development issue, and he is aware that the town has funds that could potentially be used for construction. Tackling a project like this takes partners — a lot of them. Thrive by 5 is one.
When Thrive by 5 is involved in a project, initiative or even in cultivating an idea, all decision-making remains in the hands of those who have a stake in it. In the case of the Albion child care project, the Albion Town Council and Redevelopment Commission will decide whether to proceed. It’s their funding that will get the project started, and their building that would be turned over to a child care provider when completed.
That second phase of the project is where Thrive by 5 was able to make another connection. Because we love the idea of expanding the assets we already have in our community, the Kendallville Day Care Center seemed like an obvious choice to contact about taking on a second location. The director and board president decided they were interested, and have been involved with the project. We appreciate their expertise along the way. Will they run the day care when it is built? Hard to say — that’s up to the full day care board to decide as the project moves forward.
We have heard the concern that child care centers are a failed business model. Is that true? Unfortunately, yes. Does it have to be? No. Because we are focused on “how we can” instead of “why we can’t,” we have brought in additional partners to develop a sustainable business plan for the new facility. Thrive by 5 doesn’t have the expertise to build it alone — though we can offer observations and ideas from our work in the child care field — but the partners we have brought into the project do have that expertise. Whether the Kendallville Day Care Center runs the facility or someone else does (we have met with other potential providers, as well), this business plan will be available to them, and we have every intention of making it replicable for others.
We know in order to develop a sustainable business plan that will actually cover a facility’s operating expenses (which include paying child care workers a livable wage), we will need employer support. It’s a good thing that Thrive by 5 has partners that can bring interested employers to the table. We can work with them to develop ideas on how businesses can support child care, which in turn helps those businesses hire and retain good employees.
Will these plans work? Maybe. We hope so. But if we don’t help people and organizations with ideas explore the possibilities, what are we left with? A community and economy that could fail to thrive because the need for quality, affordable child care isn’t being met. There will be roadblocks along the way — there always are. But we will do our best to overcome those barriers and help our community partners develop a route to success. Sometimes, even collectively, we won’t be able to overcome issues. That’s OK. At least we know we will have explored every possibility to making a positive change in Noble County.
A new child care center, though much needed, isn’t our only focus. We have launched a Tri-Share Program to address affordability with support of the Noble County Commissioners. We are seeking “emerging providers” that will hopefully help us to increase the number of regulated homes and ministries in LaGrange and Noble Counties. We need to increase the capacity of quality child care, but we also need to make sure that parents can choose the provider — center, home, or ministry — that works best for their family and the needs of the child.
We will take the successes where we find them, and remember that failures are valuable, too, because they are an opportunity to learn from mistakes. As the coordinator for Thrive by 5, it’s important to me that we give each idea or opportunity our best shot at success. It’s better than not trying at all.
We can’t possibly list all the partners involved in the Albion child care project here, or any of the other projects that Thrive by 5 has a hand in. KPC News is generous to let me write this monthly feature, but they only have so much space. If you’d like to know more, please reach out to me. You can email me at jenna@thriveby5coalition.org, or call me at 260-445-3369. I’d love to tell you more about our work, and what’s happening behind-the-scenes.
