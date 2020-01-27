There’s only one more week left in the regular season for the girls, so the days of them appearing in my weekly power rankings are numbered. Next week, I will have my thoughts on the girls sectionals and which teams will be favorites, contenders or long shots.
Here’s this week’s installment of my power rankings.
Girls No. 1 Angola
Record: 19-2, 10-0 NECC
Last week: 1
Back in my first writing of the rankings for the 2019-20 season, I put the Hornets at the top. They have held this spot ever since. Last week, they wrapped up a Northeast Corner Conference regular season title unbeaten.
Angola should win its last two games of the season with New Haven and Bellmont both making the trip to Steuben County, and it should have a 20-game win streak heading into a sectional where it should be favored to come out of.
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 12-8, 6-3 NECC
Last week: 2
The Cougars stay up near the top of the rankings even after a loss to Fairfield early last week, but the Falcons have been really tough to beat in the back-half of this season. Central Noble finished the week strong with another win over Eastside.
No. 3 Garrett
Record: 14-6, 5-3 NECC
Last week: 3
Garrett lost at the buzzer at South Adams last week but rebounded with a nice win over a West Noble team that it faced 10 days prior in the NECC Tournament. The Railroaders face two tough NECC opponents this week in an opportunity to get right before taking on either Woodlan or Bishop Dwenger in the semifinals of the Class 3A Sectional at Concordia.
No. 4 Lakeland
Record: 13-8, 6-3 NECC
Last week: 4
The Lakers handled business in their lone game last week, defeating Churubusco 66-34. Like last week, they only have one game on the schedule this week and it’s an important one. More on their game against the Railroaders later.
No. 5 Eastside
Record: 14-6, 4-5 NECC
Last week: 5
The Blazers are clinging to that fifth spot after dropping two contests last week, both at home. The first one to West Noble on Tuesday is a little bit more head scratching than the second to Central Noble on Friday. Eastside has lost four of its last five but needs to find its winning ways before going into next week’s sectional, which is very winnable.
Others considered: Fremont.
Boys No. 1 Central Noble
Record: 13-3, 5-1 NECC
Last week: 1
The Cougars remain at the top because wining the NECC Tournament carries some weight, even after a loss at East Noble in which they were outscored by 21 in the second half. A bounce-back win at Eastside might have righted the ship momentarily for Central Noble, because it has another showdown with rival Churubusco on Friday. This time, it’s in Turtle Town.
No. 2 Westview
Record: 11-3, 6-1 NECC
Last week: 3
Traditionally the Warriors have been a team that slowly puts teams away with solid defense and working their way for a good shot on offense. That’s how they might just navigate their way to the top of the conference by the end of the season, slowly and efficiently.
No. 3 Prairie Heights
Record: 12-3, 5-1 NECC
Last week: 2
I don’t want to say I’m worried about the Panthers, but after another second-half collapse against Woodlan last week, I would say we should have a quick chat about what in the world is going on up there in Brushy Prairie.
Back on Dec. 10, Heights allowed Elkhart Christian to comeback after it was up 18 points midway through the third quarter. The Eagles missed a last-second heave or it truly would have been a stunning loss. Then on Jan. 10, The Panthers were up 15 points at halftime and allowed only six points in the first half before Angola rallied back, giving up only seven second-half points to Prairie Heights. Last Tuesday, the Panthers were up 37-21 at halftime over the Warriors, then allowed 36 points in the fourth quarter for a surprising defeat.
This Heights team is too talented to let these results to keep happening.
No. 4 Churubusco
Record: 7-5, 4-1 NECC
Last week: 5
The Eagles feel like they are picking up some steam with a pair of wins over Adams Central and Angola last week. However, the schedule gets difficult with a trip to Snider tonight a visit from Central Noble on Friday.
No. 5 East Noble
Record: 7-6, 3-1 NE8
Last week: Not ranked.
After starting the season 0-3, the Knights have won seven of their last 10 games and are one of the more improved teams from the start of the season. They are getting contributions from other players than just Hayden Jones and Nate Dickson. Chris Hood, Brooks Miller and Gage Ernsberger are all making an impact and doing it by more than just scoring.
Others considered: Angola, Lakewood Park.
Games of the week
Last week: 1-2
Overall: 22-10
So last week wasn’t my best week. But I hope this week turns out much better results.
East Noble boys at West Noble, today
The Knights are playing as well as any team in the area right now, but the Chargers have the ability to keep things close. Is there a letdown from East Noble after a big road conference on Saturday? I think not. Hannah picks East Noble.
Garrett girls at Lakeland, Friday
Both teams need a win for positive momentum heading into the postseason. Lakeland has had plenty of girls step up around Bailey Hartsough, but I think Garrett has more consistent scoring options. Hannah picks Garrett.
Central Noble boys at Churubusco, Friday
Both teams know what strategy each team is going to put out on the floor on Friday night to stop one another. Every game between these two in the last four seasons, has been entertaining, but has resulted in a Cougar win. Hannah picks Central Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.