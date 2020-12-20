Despite our desire to be with family and friends, the safest way to celebrate these holidays is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you. Gatherings with those who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza.
With the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas holidays may seem like the right time to reconnect with family and friends. But this is also the time to keep everyone healthy and safe in anticipation of vaccines that are just around the corner.
Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household (who are consistently taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19) poses the lowest risk for spread. Your household is anyone who currently lives and shares common spaces in your home. It can include family members, as well as roommates or other people who are unrelated to you.
People who do not currently live in your home, such as college students who are returning home from school for the holidays, should be considered part of different households. Getting together with them poses more risk to those in your household. Larger gatherings can carry even greater risks.
Even small in-person gatherings carry some risk we should consider. So, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shared some of the risk factors. In combination, these factors will create various amounts of risk:
Northeast Indiana has been experiencing high levels of COVID-19 cases, which makes us dangerous to others if we are going elsewhere. Family and friends also need to consider the number of COVID-19 cases in their community, which might make their visit more of a risk for us.
Airports, bus stations, train stations, public transport, gas stations, and rest stops are all places to be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces.
Indoor gatherings, especially those with poor ventilation, pose more risk than outdoor gatherings.
Longer gatherings carry more risk than shorter ones. A total of 15 minutes within six feet of someone with COVID-19 greatly increases the risk of becoming sick and requires quarantine.
More people mean more risk. The size of a holiday gathering should be determined based on the ability of people from different households to stay two arm lengths apart, wear masks and keep hands sanitized.
Someone who has not consistently practiced appropriate safety measures poses more risk than those who have.
Gatherings with more safety measures in place pose less risk than gatherings with few or none. Use of alcohol or drugs may alter judgment and make it more difficult to maintain COVID-19 safety measures.
Some people should not attend or host in-person holiday gatherings at all:
People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not been released from isolation.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
Those who are waiting for COVID-19 viral test results.
Anyone who has been a close contact to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
Someone who is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions or advanced age.
Travel and overnight stays can increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The safest thing to do is to stay home, but if you do decide to travel, testing can help you do so more safely (if your test is negative). However, it will not eliminate all risk.
If you decide to travel, follow these safety measures during your trip to protect yourself and others when staying overnight or hosting overnight guests:
Consider whether you, someone you live with, or anyone you plan to visit is at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. College students who travel to visit family or friends should be thought of as overnight guests. They and their hosts, which might include their own parents, should follow all overnight guest precautions to protect themselves for the duration of the visit. After 14 days of following guest precautions, the student, if without symptoms or recent contacts with anyone with COVID-19, can be considered a household member.
Assess risk for infection based on how you or your visitor will travel.
Consider and prepare for what you will do if you, or someone else, becomes sick during the visit. Make plans for isolation, medical care, basic care and travel home.
Get a flu vaccine to protect your health and your family’s health this season.
If you are exposed to COVID-19 at a holiday gathering, quarantine yourself for 14 days and stay away from people who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
Get tested for COVID-19 five or more days after exposure, even without symptoms, since some infected people never have symptoms but are still contagious.
Have a safe and healthy holiday season. We are all in this together.
