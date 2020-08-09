Q. My dad and I want to pour a concrete patio on the back of our house. We plan on removing the topsoil and putting down stone as a base, then forming about a 15’x15’ patio. I plan on using an expansion joint where it is in contact with the house. I called the concrete company and they have a three-yard minimum. Do you think I could and would be better off mixing the concrete on site ourselves? — John in rural Steuben County
A. No, I do not think you would be better off mixing that much concrete yourself, even if you had a large group of helpers. Look at it this way: a patio your size 4” thick would be about 3 yards and even if you have to pay a delivery charge, it’s worth not having to do the mixing.
Several years ago, we had a case where there was no way to get a cement truck to where we wanted to pour a smaller patio/ramp. We did not want to have to also hire a concrete pump to get the concrete where we needed it. We moved a mixer in and mixed it on site. The crew had to be twice as large, so some masons mixed concrete and others laid it and finished the concrete, and these were seasoned trades men.
I am afraid with a few inexperienced helpers that things might not go as planned. When concrete projects go awry it is never good and can result in having to jackhammer out concrete later, either the patio you intended to pour or the pile of concrete you make trying to dig out the wet concrete.
Keep in mind concrete weighs 2 tons per yard and once it’s mixed, it is on a time sensitive unrelenting course to harden regardless of what you do. If the process gets away from you it can be a real nightmare. You can though mix and pour your project in two or three pieces by forming one at a time. With a patio this size, you would not need to put an expansion joint between each pour.
