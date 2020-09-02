“It is hard to beat a person who never gives up.”
— Babe Ruth
Who are you rooting for in the NBA Championships? Who are you rooting for at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships?
I have my favorites! I am a lifetime Boston Celtics fan, and, in tennis, I would like to see a new champion upset Novak Djokovic in order to change the face of tennis.
In the next few weeks we will crown the 2020 NBA Champion and the 2020 U.S. Open Singles Champion. As a fan of both sports, it is an exciting time!
Robert Parish of the classic Boston Celtics dynasty wrote, “If you don’t play with intensity in this league, you’re going to get embarrassed. Without hard work, you don’t have a chance.”
His quote speaks to the work that is required to play in the NBA. The same is true for tennis players in the U.S. Open. Having the skills to hit the ball is only one aspect of the game. In men’s tennis, running down balls for five sets which could take more than four hours just for the chance to win a match is the definition of hard work. Half of the players will do that work, only to find that they have lost a match by a few points. The hard work required in both sports for the opportunity to win is a testimony of the work ethic inherit in both games.
When you try to pick the winner of the NBA Championship or the U.S. Open you must think of this quote, “It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.”
This year the favorite to win the NBA title may be the Lakers and in tennis Djokovic should win another major championship. Who knows if there is another team or tennis player who, because of their work ethic and determination, will upset the favorite and take home the crown? Basketball games can be won by one point, tennis matches by one point in a tie-breaker. The reward for the person who wouldn’t give up!
The lesson we learn here is that there is a price to pay in the work required in sports or other endeavors just to have the chance to win! Not giving up is half the battle. Running up and down the basketball court or chasing a tennis ball for over four hours requires that kind of effort! That effort defines an NBA team or tennis player. That is why we watch! Enjoy.
