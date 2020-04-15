When I looked out the kitchen window one morning recently, I saw a male robin flying back and forth to a window, attacking the window. Actually it was attacking its reflection in the window, a reflection that was a rival in the territory the robin had chosen for the area in which it would attract a female and together build a nest and raise a brood.
The robin could not drive the reflection away, of course, but we could, my daughter or I, and my daughter did. She covered the window.
With the disappearance of the rival we expected the territory claimant to sing, to display, to attract a mate and begin to build a nest. But he disappeared. He deserted the territory. We assume he chose an area nearby for his territory behind our garage, presumably moving to another territory.
The robin is one of the most common and one of the most widespread birds of North America. Its range is from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific and from the Gulf Coast to the tree line in northern Canada. It’s a migrant but in recent years, as the climate has gotten warmer, more and more robins have stayed on their summer range through the winter.
It’s not unusual now to see a small flock of robins in a woods in northern Indiana or some other northern state or in southern Canada in winter. I saw robins near my home in northern Indiana last December, January and February.
A robin is about 10 inches long. A male robin is a conspicuous bird with a black head, a partial white eye ring, white stripes on the throat and a yellow bill. Its back, wings and tail are dark gray, almost black. Its breast and belly, its most conspicuous feature, is dusky orange-red. A female lacks the black head and is duller overall, especially on the breast and belly.
Robins have adapted to suburban life.
They live around our houses in spring, summer and fall, singing from the trees, building their nests in the trees and, often, in an eave or some other flat surface of a house or other building. We see them regularly, walking across the lawn, snatching up night crawlers, insects and other creepy crawlies.
As a sign of spring, for their cheery singing, and for feeding on many insects and other little critters, robins are welcome. But robins also eat ripening fruit and for this they are not so welcome.
A pair of robins makes a nest of grass and small sticks. They line this with mud, shaping it to the female’s breast, then lining the mud with smaller grass. The female lays three to five eggs, usually four which hatch after about two and a half weeks.
Male and female feed the nestlings though the female seems to me to do more than her share. Nestlings are spot breasted while they are in the nest and for a time after they leave the nest. They still cannot fly when they leave the nest and hop along the ground, following the adults, learning to scavenge for themselves.
By the time young robins are able to fly the female will likely have left their care to the male and begun a second brood. A female usually has two broods in a summer, but sometimes three.
Robin nests are often in conspicuous places. An example was a nest on the fire escape outside a window of my fifth-grade classroom. Watching the robins was my favorite subject.
I read about a nest, two nests, made by the same female, one on each end of a railroad roundhouse turntable.
She incubated the eggs in the nest at the south end of the turntable. The report did not tell whether she had a mate that helped build the nests and incubate nor whether the eggs in either nest hatched.
