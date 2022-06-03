At Tia’s last soccer practice of the season her coach asked the parents to be zombie defenders getting in their way to dribble around but not trying too hard to stop them. Tia, 3, kept dribbling straight toward her mother so Courtney told her she had to trick her then dribble to the goal and score. Next turn Tia pointed and said, “Look, there’s a moose!” And she started laughing as she dribbled past Courtney for a goal.” Her assistant coach decided it would be a pretty effective method for the 3-5 age group! — Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett
A while back, Tia, 3, informed her parents that she will have four children: two girls named Sparkle and Glitter and two boys named Sport and Crab.
+++
Lavon, 3, was ready to go home from his grandparents’ house. He knows he’s not supposed to ask for candy, so he reminds Grandma Bertha in a different way, saying, “You don’t have to give me candy ’cause I could get a bellyache!” — Family of Lavon of northeast Indiana
+++
Doris and Ned visited their granddaughters on a recent weekend. Emily, 4, has had a fascination with hair cutting, both her and her sister’s the last couple of years. She was sitting on Doris’ lap while they watched her sister play softball. Emily was pretending to cut Doris’ hair and hers. Doris told her pretending was fine but she shouldn’t actually cut her hair with real scissors or she will have another short pixie hair style. Emily said, “I won’t cut my hair short, because I don’t want it to be white like yours!” Needless to say, all the other grandmothers within earshot got quite the chuckle out of her logic. — Doris Goins of Kendallville
+++
Nancy was walking home from a neighbor’s when a couple of little boys said hi and engaged her in conversation. The older boy was about 8, and very chatty. He was telling Nancy all about himself and how excited he was to be staying overnight at his grandparents’ place on Lake Pleasant. His grandpa then came by with a beautiful black dog. Nancy commented, “This must be a lab, right?” The boy answered, “Well, she is a mixture. Her mom was a lab, but she got out and married a neighbor, so our dog is a “Labraneighbor” dog! — Nancy Schall of Lake Pleasant
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.