As this school year draws to a close, we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the teachers of our children. This colorful message was created for Jen Kramer of Kendallville, a long-time fourth grade teacher at Topeka Elementary School. A creative student used the first letters of Mrs. Kramer’s name to spell out her attributes: “Kind hearted, Really smart, Awesome teacher, Married to Steve, Excellent singer, Relentless when teaching us.” And it concludes: “Mrs. Kramer is the best teacher and she is going to have an amazing future. WE WILL MISS YOU!” Thank you to Jen and to all our amazing teachers!