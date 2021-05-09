“You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.” (Psalm 16:11)
Whew! What amazing joy came into my friend’s life last month. She has had many trials for a while now, as most of us have had.
She had occasion to visit her congressman’s office, for help with a very interesting concern. She went to the Federal Building, and being older, walking up those cement steps was a task, but she was up for it that day.
As she went in, past two doors, four men and one woman were working, and all were quite friendly. She was asked to remove her hat, as she always wears a hat because she just likes to put her hair in a pony tail on top of her head.
“Oh, no,” she thought, and made a comment which caused folks to laugh along with her. Her temperature was taken and she walked through the scanner.
“BEEP, BEEP,” the scanner sounded! “What do you have in your pocket?” asked the man manning the scanner. She said, “Nothing ... Oh yes, I guess my metal hips must have set it off!” She carries a card for when she wants to fly, however, she left her purse in the car.
The office visit was extremely productive and everyone was so nice. She went down in the elevator and as she stepped off, all turned to look at her and smiled. A man opened the door for her to leave and said, “Do not be afraid to live life.”
Her son was coming to Fort Wayne; he and the band were playing at a very nice venue, which she did not feel quite ready to attend. So she asked her husband if they could drive to the venue, which was not that far away. Perhaps she would see his car and would know if they were here from Nashville yet.
“Oh, there is his car,” she excitedly said to her hubby. The back door to the club was open so she went in, and there was a really lovely woman sitting far, far down. My friend waved at her and called out, “Do you know if ... is here yet, I see his car.”
The woman said, “Yes, he is on the stage setting up ... Wait and I will go find him for you.”
What joy she had in her heart and soul. She has missed her son so very much and to see him, twice in one month was truly sent from God. He is 6’2” and she is 5’3, so she leaned against his chest and got the biggest, most loving hug. (Which by the way, was so needed.) She was able to go into the venue and talk to him while he was placing the band’s merchandise for sale on a table.
When she left the woman was still at her table and my friend said, “Thank you so much!” The woman stood up and my friend said, “I am sending you an air hug,” and the woman grasped her arms in a hug as did my friend. She was Black and my friend was white and they were not afraid to share their love. Love is all that matters, and showing that love brings forth that we are all the same inside!
The following week, more JOY! She had a cardio appointment and did not know what to expect. Her doctor was so excited about her heart and the nurses were especially, really, very caring. As she left, her doctor said, “You love life and you live it!”
While waiting for her husband to pick her up, a woman approached her and made a comment about her “outfit” which brought forth an opening for a conversation.
She also had occasion to look through some private messages on her Facebook page and found one from a friend: “Stay in touch, love and miss you, don’t let the world change you, and continue to change the world as you have done so ... so beautifully.”
Joy came to her: She was truly concerned about someone and was praying when the thought came to “text one more time.” She had called and texted several times, still no answer. She really hesitated to stop praying and text, but the “urging” was quite strong. So she texted. Immediately there was a reply and all made very good sense to her.
What if she had not listened to God ... God provides in all issues of life, sometimes we have to wait a bit longer than we want, but patience is a gift from God; listening to God, is a gift; giving of ourselves is a gift; loving and forgiving are gifts; JOY is the blessing that comes out of all the gifts God gives to each one of us.
My heart fills with JOY, may your heart also fill up with JOY!
“Dear Father, You take away the tearfulness in my eyes, heart and soul, because You fill each morning, I awaken, with New Hope of a better day. You send so much JOY into my life ... from the faintest breeze of Love that swirls down from Heaven, as the breeze touches my face and I feel the softness of Your touch. My eyes open to the Joy of the Morning sunshine as I watch, from my window, Your Precious Animals coming into Your garden to feed upon the gifts I share with them. The antics of the Chipmunks; the chattering of the Squirrels; the Beauty of the Birds as they land in my bush outside my window; the flowers bursting forth in bloom. Father, Thank you for all the JOY, and thank You for taking my heartbreaks and turning them into specks of sparkle as they float away from me ... Because, You Love me and all of Your children, so unconditionally. I Praise Thy Holy Name in Thanksgiving. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
