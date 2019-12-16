Let’s not mess around this week. Let’s get right to it. Here’s the latest version of my weekly power rankings.
Girls No. 1 Angola
Record: 9-2, 5-0 NECC
Last week: 1
It was a pretty light week for the Hornets as they won pretty convincingly over Leo last Wednesday. Their schedule does get tougher before the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament that starts on Jan. 14. Angola plays five straight road games before the tourney, including at Lakeland Wednesday and at Woodlan on Dec. 27.
No. 2 Eastside
Record: 9-1, 4-1 NECC
Last week: 2
The Blazers continued their winning ways, but not without a little drama. MacKensie Rieke’s three with four seconds left gave Eastside a 45-42 win over Prairie Heights on Friday. The win came six days after they beat rival Garrett in overtime. Five of Eastside’s eight wins have been decided by five points or less. They might not try to play close games, but the Blazers sure are good at winning them.
No. 3 Garrett
Record: 6-3, 2-2 NECC
Last week: 3
The Railroaders only had one game last week and it was a 10-point win over Westview. It feels like every week I mention Bailey Kelham, so why stop now? The freshman scored a career-high 22 points in the win over the Warriors. It was also nice to see Nataley Armstrong put up 14 points after hitting three shots from distance.
No. 4 Central Noble
Record: 7-4, 4-1 NECC
Last week: 4
The Cougars lost a stunner at East Noble on Dec. 9, but bounced back with two wins over Lakewood Park and Westview. Central Noble got a big 25-point performance from Bridgette Gray against the Warriors, and Meghan Kiebel finished in double digits in both of the wins. More performances like that from the freshman should help the Cougars in the scoring department, which has been an issue recently.
No. 5 Lakeland
Record: 6-6, 2-2 NECC
Last week: Not ranked
The Lakers have been on the outside looking in for the last few weeks in my power rankings. But they return after two victories last week, extending their winning streak to five games. Keirstin Roose appeared in her first game in a few weeks against Fairfield on Friday after dealing with an injury and was productive in limited minutes. Getting her and Nicolette Brashear back from injury and back in the rotation should only make Lakeland tougher to beat down the stretch.
Others considered: East Noble, Prairie Heights, West Noble.
Boys No. 1 Prairie Heights
Record: 6-0, 3-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Panthers were pushed until the very end by Elkhart Christian last Tuesday in a game that was a lot closer than it should’ve been. They trailed at halftime at Eastside, but Elijah Malone took over in the fourth quarter and finished with a double-double. Heights is the lone unbeaten team in the area among teams that have played a game. East Noble has yet to play a game because of its extended football season.
No. 2 Churubusco
Record: 2-2, 2-0 NECC
Last week: 2
The Eagles had a whirlwind of a week, losing on the road to rival Columbia City last Tuesday and getting pushed until the end by West Noble on Saturday. The Eagles trailed going into the fourth quarter in both games. Jackson Paul has been terrific thus far this season. He shot above 55 percent in last week’s games and averaged 28 points.
No. 3 Westview
Record: 2-2, 1-1 NECC
Last week: 4
The Warriors have had to grind it out in all of their games early on this season and it doesn’t get any easier with Angola coming to the Warrior Dome on Friday and a game against University at Grace College on Saturday. Westview is getting contributions from their younger guys like Lyndon Miller and Caleb Cory. If the underclassmen can continue to improve with experience, they can help create more balance next to guys like Charlie Yoder, Blake Egli and Drew Litwiller.
No. 4 Central Noble
Record: 2-1, 1-1 NECC
Last week: 4
The Cougars struggled to contain Westview on Saturday night. They allowed the law firm of Egli, Litwiller and Yoder to beat them. Egli was left open a few times and knocked down four threes, Litwiller secured more than one-third of all of the Warriors’ rebounds and Yoder was able to get where he needed to go whenever he had the ball. Myles Smith and Ryan Schroeder were huge with eight combined threes, but Central Noble needs to have more defensive performances like it did against Angola to be successful this season.
No. 5 DeKalb
Record: 3-1
Last week: Not ranked
The Barons have won three straight and all of them have been by six points or less. The schedule gets a lot harder at Bishop Dwenger tonight and at Norwell on Saturday. Sophomore big man Connor Penrod led the Barons with 15 points in the win over Lakeland, he will have to continue to emerge as a threat for DeKalb as the season goes along.
Others considered: Angola, West Noble, Fremont, East Noble, Lakewood Park.
Games of the week
Last week: 3-1
Overall: 10-6
I feel a little bit better finishing last week with a winning record after going winless the week before. This week is chockfull of intriguing conference games. Let’s dive in.
Central Noble girls at West Noble, Friday
Both of these teams have been too inconsistent for my liking. The Chargers have a chance to get right with a winnable game before Friday’s contest as they travel to Whitko tonight. I think the Cougars have a little more firepower on offense to pull this one out. Hannah picks Central Noble.
Angola boys at Westview, Friday
This one has the feeling of whichever team reaches 40 points first wins. The Hornets and Warriors both love to work the ball around on offense, searching for a good shot. The difference in this one is Charlie Yoder. Hannah picks Westview.
Churubusco boys at Prairie Heights, Friday
Compared to the previous game between Angola and Westview, this one could turn into a track meet. Both teams love to get up and down the court and have capable scorers. Elijah Malone will face very few big men who can match him down low, but the Eagles have a couple of different options to throw at him. Hannah picks Prairie Heights.
East Noble girls at Columbia City, Saturday
The winner of this game will be alone atop the Northeast 8 Conference. After the win over Bellmont, the Knights appear to be turning a corner and should be 6-6 coming into this matchup. They play a two-win Snider team today. If that’s the case, East Noble will look to be above .500 since winning its season opener at Westview back on Nov. 7. The Eagles have won four straight and a few over some good teams, including Bishop Luers, Bishop Dwenger and Norwell. Hannah picks Columbia City.
