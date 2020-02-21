One morning Billy was reviewing their daughter’s swim progress report. Evelyn goes to swim classes at the Cole Center Family YMCA in Kendallville. “Evelyn, you need to work on swim, float, swim. You have to swim, float on your back, then swim 10 feet,” Billy said. Evelyn protested: “But that is so long ... I only have two feet!” — Lori Jansen of Kendallville (grandmother of Evelyn, the daughter of Dr. Janaya Jansen and William “Billy” Bernard of Sylvan Lake)
Amelia, 3, shared her vocational plans with her mother: “I am going to be a designer yesterday, a doctor today, a ‘pianoist’ today and an organist tomorrow.” — The Rev. Allison Rainey English (mother of Amelia) of Ohio
Erika Carmicheal Katon, a first grade teacher, shared this story.
Student: “Mrs. Katon, listen to my riddle. Once I’m a bear and once I’m a guy. What am I?”
Erika: “I don’t know?”
Student: “No, you have to guess at least one or two times ...”
Erika: “A guy wearing a bear costume?”
Student: “Yeah ... yeah, that’s a good answer!”
Erika is a former Kendallville resident who teaches in the Indianapolis area.
Some of Vi’s grandchildren came over for the Super Bowl. Vi was in the kitchen preparing pizza when she saw and overheard this from the family room. Vi saw Maria, 3, get herself situated next to Grandfather Phil. “Yes, this is a big game,” said Phil. This was followed by Maria asking, “OK, is this baseball or basketball?” — Vi Wysong of rural Wawaka
During Sunday school at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla, Suzanne Zuehsow was telling the students about the word discouraged to introduce the Bible lesson. She shared with the students examples of when people might be discouraged in Bible times and in modern day times. One modern day example was if your house got flooded with water, how would you feel? “You would feel discouraged,” Suzanne told the students. Taryn, 5, forever the optimist, said, “Now you could swim in your house!”
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for reading and sharing this column!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.