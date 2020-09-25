"As a mother comforts her child, so I will comfort you; in Jerusalem, you shall find your comfort."
— Isaiah 66:13
We have been talking about emotions and faith at my churches lately. In something I read to prepare, it spoke of being in the "shadow of the Lord."
I get great comfort in my relationship with the Lord. I feel his presence. His comfort to me comes from his word in passages like this:
Psalm 91: 1-2 "Whoever dwells in the shelter of the most high will rest in the shadow of the almighty. I will say of the Lord, 'He is my refuge and my God, in whom I trust.'"
While I was in grad school, we had a silent retreat every year. We were silent from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at an amazing outdoor sanctuary. As the sun began to warm the earth and the earth awoke from its slumber, I could feel the presence of the Lord. The dew on the ground that the Lord would have disappear with the warmth of his sun reminded me he has thought of everything. What a comfort it is to remember that. I have also read that dew helps the plants experience periods of dryness by providing extra moisture. I feel during quiet times with the Lord is providing for me, much like the dew on the ground.
In the Gospel of John, Jesus speaks of living water. You see, the dew serves as water that helps the plant to live and thrive. The same thing was happening on those silent retreats with God and me. He was watering my dry parts and helping me. I miss those moments tremendously. I can have those moments every day with the Lord by taking quiet moments to reflect and soak up what he has to offer!
When I reflect on my closest moments with God, I notice that praying and listening go hand in hand. It was another gift that silent retreat gave me, listening. I am always playing music, a podcast or TV running in the background of my life. Those morning moments of silence taught me how precious it is to be in the moment. It is one of the things I hope this pandemic is reminding us! Embrace the moments!
When I am listening, God has used me in some mighty ways. He has told me to call someone who needed a friend. He has had me work on forgiveness of myself and others in powerful ways. He has helped me write articles for the paper. At times the messages are for people I will never meet or know their story. I know though that they are from the spirit and listening.
Won't you join me in embracing the Lord today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.