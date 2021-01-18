Question: Why would you make a toy with sound effects but no off switch?
I've been pondering that question a lot lately as Luke has been enjoying a roster of new toys following Christmas and his second birthday on Monday.
Luke has received a variety of new toys, numerous of which have some kind of audio, whether they play music or make sound effects or whatever.
In his younger days, a toy making noise wasn't always a problem, because he was too little to understand how to activate the noises in a lot of cases.
For example, Luke has a BeatBo doll — a weird alien thing that when you press his tummy he plays electronic dance music and lights up in rainbow colors.
Although BeatBo will start raving whenever you press the pretty large squarish area of his tummy, Luke wasn't smart enough back then to figure that out, so BeatBo only dropped ecstasy and danced the night away when we'd push him for Luke.
Also, for the record, a soft power button is not the same as a small, discreet, hard-to-change-position power switch.
Luke has a smartphone toy that, when turned on, allows him to press buttons to play games or learn letters and numbers or to hit the big, red, light-up call button on the bottom that will play a phone ringing sound.
There's a power button on the phone, but it's a button like all the other buttons, so Luke can actually sit there and turn the phone on and off and on and off and on and off, which is just as annoying as him playing with the other buttons.
But then there are some other toys that have absolutely no power button or switch or any way to turn them off.
Grandma and Grandpa just bought Luke a barn playhouse with animals and farmers and a truck. That farmhouse also comes with a doorbell button that he can push and it makes sound effects. For the record, about half of the sound effects sound more like background noises in a horror movie than they do the barnyard animals they're supposed to represent.
Yes, anyone who has spent time around the county fair knows that pigs don't really go "oink oink" all cute like, but why would you record a sound effect of the more realistic HRRRRREEEEEEE ear-piercing terror shriek that hogs make and put it in a child's toy?
But the worst offenders are the Little People.
I think it was Christmas 2019 that Luke got his first batch of Little People. He received a train and a pizza delivery car and a police motorcycle. The car and motorcycle aren't electronic, but the train is. If you press the button on top or press down the engineer's seat, it will talk and play songs and make train sounds while lighting up the headlight on the front of the train.
Luke liked playing with those Little People vehicles. The people, eh, not as much, as he usually likes to pull them out of the vehicles like Godzilla attacking Tokyo and tossing them aside.
So this year, come Christmas, I decided to buy Luke some more Little People vehicles from Walmart. I bought him a passenger jet because he always gets excited when he hears airplanes buzzing through the air when we're outside, as well as a fire engine and a dump truck, since Luke thinks trucks of all sizes are awesome.
Luke loves all three of them.
Ashley and I, on the other hand, have come to hate them.
The dump truck isn't too bad, but the fire engine gets pretty loud and the jet, true to its form, is about as loud as standing on the runway at O'Hare without ear protection. Putting your hand over the speaker on the plane somehow makes it louder which seems to defy the physics of sound.
None of them have an off switch.
WHY!?!?
What kind of sociopath develops a loud children's toy without an off switch? Who are you and what happened in your life to make you so sadistic?
Ashley and I often get to the point now that we have to convince Luke it's time to play with something else and put the Little People vehicles away.
My Aunt Linda used to joke that she would buy my brother and I the loudest Christmas toys and then tell us to annoy our mom (her sister) with them. I used to think that was just a joke but now I'm honestly starting to realize how much they didn't get along because that is downright evil.
Thankfully, we're now 11 months out from Luke's next gift-receiving holiday.
But I've learned my lesson.
When the toys on the shelf say "Try Me!" and let you press the button, that's not for the kids. That's a trial for their parents, so you can listen and think, "How many times would I have to hear this before I put this thing in the driveway and 'accidentally' flatten it with my car?"
And, for Christmas 2021 and Luke's third birthday, a new rule:
Buy a noisy toy and get disowned from the family.
