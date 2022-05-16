It's time for some reruns.
It's my birthday week and I'm on staycation for five days, so as a break to me — and a break to those of you fans out there who find my pointedly written columns "condescending" — it's time for a summer rerun, just like on TV back when I was a kid when live TV was the only way to watch TV.
This week's column is my most-read column on kpcnews.com by a long shot. Originally published in July 2017, it's picked up more than 10,000 pageviews total. (It must get picked up in Google searches or something, because most of my columns get like less than 200 views online per year).
So, without further ado, enjoy this encore performance.
Let’s stop using the word ‘ornery’
Can we stop using the word “ornery?”
One, it’s a terrible-sounding word, a word that kind of makes you cringe when you hear it like “moist” or “orifice.”
Two, and more importantly, people should stop using it because they never use it right anyway.
So yes, that’s what this column is going to be about. It’s going to be an ornery rant about how not to use the word ornery.
(Note that, by the time you’re done reading this column, you’ll notice that my use of ornery in the previous sentence is done correctly).
I got thinking about it when I recently read an obituary where someone commented they loved the deceased because he was “ornery.” They used it in the way, I think, a lot of people use the word: “Oh, that kid/dog/old man is so ornery. He’s always up to something!”
Essentially, people use the word ornery in a context of rambunctious or mischievous, or like a playful instigator. Like, “Oh, that toddler just runs all over the house and gets into everything, but isn’t he so cute and adorable?” Or, “Grandpa is always playing pranks or messing with people or saying whatever thing pops into his head regardless of how inappropriate it is and, awww, we love him for it.”
Now, here’s the actual definition or ornery, according to Merriam-Webster: “Having an irritable disposition: Cantankerous,” with their definition of cantankerous being “difficult or irritating to be with.”
Dictionary.com offers some different, but similar definitions: “1. Ugly and unpleasant in disposition or temper, 2. Stubborn, 3. Low or vile, 4. Inferior or common, ordinary.”
It means grouchy, grumpy, cranky or crotchety (another cringe-worthy word). They’re the type of people who actively work to make you dislike them, as if they’re incapable of being pleasant around others.
In other words, ornery is not a word you use to describe someone you like.
Ornery is the kind of word you use to describe that stereotypical old man in the neighborhood who sticks his head out of the front door and yells at children to get off the sidewalk in front of his house.
Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street is basically the poster child for the definition of ornery.
Miss Gulch from "The Wizard of Oz," Red Foreman from "That ’70s Show," Dr. Gregory House from "House," Squidward from "Spongebob Squarepants" and The Grinch from "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," they’re all ornery. They’re abrasive people who you don’t want to be around and they don’t want to be around you.
Someone like Bart Simpson of "The Simpsons," though, is not ornery. Bart is a troublemaker, poorly behaved, lacking in discipline. Whether he’s playing with Grandpa Simpson’s dentures while he’s asleep on the couch (eventually breaking them), shaking up a beer can in paint mixer as an April Fools joke (it explodes in a frothy mushroom cloud that puts Homer in a coma), or sneaking out of his room to try to jump the Springfield Gorge on his skateboard despite being forbidden to by his parents (he doesn’t do it, but Homer ends up rolling into the canyon, twice), he’s definitely a handful. But “being a handful” is not ornery.
An ornery dog doesn’t dig up your vegetable garden then track dirty paw prints on your carpet; an ornery dog growls and snaps at you when you walk too close. An ornery old man doesn’t do the old “Hey, what’s that on your shirt?” joke where when you look down they drag their finger up and bop your nose; an ornery old man literally shakes his cane over his head while raving at you. And I can’t even think of a good way to describe an ornery kid, because they’re really not capable of developing a nasty personality on purpose.
The only place you can find a definition of ornery that means “harmlessly mischievous,” “harmlessly teasing” or “to always be in trouble or up to something,” is in the Urban Dictionary, which is good for a laugh but not a reliable source on word definition.
I know over time words can eventually take on different meanings. But there are other times when words are just used wrong and this is one of those cases.
By now you may be asking yourself, “Why do you care? Why make a big deal out of something so stupid? Why do you have to go on and on and make our lives miserable reading this trash?”
Well, I guess it’s because I’m just a little ornery when it comes to language.
